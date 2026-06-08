Liftech Group Berhad Targets RM23 Million in Revenue through IPO

Liftech Group Berhad is targeting a revenue of RM23 million through its initial public offering (IPO) in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia. The company is expected to list on the ACE Market at a price of 29 sen per share, which is expected to provide a market capitalisation of RM91.3 million after listing. The listing is expected to strengthen the company's financial position and provide better flexibility to support its long-term growth plan. The company has a proven track record of delivering quality products and services to its customers, and has a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its listing on the ACE Market, Liftech Group Berhad is expected to continue its growth trajectory and provide better returns to its shareholders.

PETALING JAYA: Liftech Group Berhad is targeting a revenue of RM23 million through its initial public offering ( IPO ) in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia .

The IPO offer is set at a price of 29 sen per share, which is expected to provide a market capitalisation of RM91.3 million after listing. Managing Director Bernard Ng said the listing is expected to strengthen the company's financial position and provide better flexibility to support its long-term growth plan.

He stated that RM13.8 million out of the expected RM23 million will be used to repay bank loans that were previously taken to finance the acquisition of strategic operational facilities in Bukit Minyak, Penang, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The facilities in Bukit Minyak and Kota Kinabalu have strengthened our market presence and increased our ability to meet the needs of our customers in the main growth areas.

Therefore, the repayment of these loans will improve the company's financial position and support its development plan in the future. Bernard said that RM1.7 million of the IPO proceeds will be allocated for the purchase of new machines and equipment for Liftech's factory in Taiping, Perak, which is expected to increase production capacity and the level of automation in the company's manufacturing and product modification activities.

RM1 million will be used for upgrading and modification of facilities and office space at the Taiping factory, while RM2 million will be allocated as working capital, particularly for the purchase of steel, components, and accessories used in manufacturing activities. The company's listing on the ACE Market is expected to provide better visibility and accessibility for investors to participate in the company's growth story.

The listing is also expected to enhance the company's corporate governance and risk management practices, which will further strengthen its financial position and provide better returns to shareholders. Liftech Group Berhad is a leading provider of industrial equipment and services in Malaysia, with a strong presence in the main growth areas of the country. The company has a proven track record of delivering quality products and services to its customers, and has a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

With its listing on the ACE Market, Liftech Group Berhad is expected to continue its growth trajectory and provide better returns to its shareholders. The company's listing on the ACE Market is a significant milestone in its development, and is expected to provide better opportunities for investors to participate in its growth story.

The listing is also expected to enhance the company's corporate governance and risk management practices, which will further strengthen its financial position and provide better returns to shareholders. Liftech Group Berhad is committed to delivering quality products and services to its customers, and is expected to continue its growth trajectory with its listing on the ACE Market.

The company's listing on the ACE Market is a significant milestone in its development, and is expected to provide better opportunities for investors to participate in its growth story. The listing is also expected to enhance the company's corporate governance and risk management practices, which will further strengthen its financial position and provide better returns to shareholders.

Liftech Group Berhad is a leading provider of industrial equipment and services in Malaysia, with a strong presence in the main growth areas of the country. The company has a proven track record of delivering quality products and services to its customers, and has a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its listing on the ACE Market, Liftech Group Berhad is expected to continue its growth trajectory and provide better returns to its shareholders.

The company's listing on the ACE Market is a significant milestone in its development, and is expected to provide better opportunities for investors to participate in its growth story. The listing is also expected to enhance the company's corporate governance and risk management practices, which will further strengthen its financial position and provide better returns to shareholders.

Liftech Group Berhad is committed to delivering quality products and services to its customers, and is expected to continue its growth trajectory with its listing on the ACE Market. The company's listing on the ACE Market is a significant milestone in its development, and is expected to provide better opportunities for investors to participate in its growth story.

The listing is also expected to enhance the company's corporate governance and risk management practices, which will further strengthen its financial position and provide better returns to shareholders.





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