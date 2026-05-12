Liew Chin Tong Clarifies Remarks On Fuel Subsidy

In a Facebook post, Liew Chin Tong clears up his remarks made at an AFFIN Bank event on the use of the BUDI95 mechanism to aid in fuel consumption data collection, clarifying that he did not suggest reducing the subsidized RON95 quota to 150 litres. The clarification comes in the context of broader fuel subsidy rationalisation discussions

His clarification follows widespread discussion sparked by remarks made at an event earlier today, 12 May, and reported by local media, including In a Facebook post, Liew said his comments had been"taken out of context" and stressed that he was not announcing any new government policy.

"In no instance I announce anything on behalf of the government, and in no instance I announce the 150 litres limit as potential government policy," he wrote. The clarification comes after reports emerged suggesting that Putrajaya could potentially lower the monthly subsidised RON95 fuel quota from 200 litres to 150 litres as part of broader fuel subsidy rationalisation efforts During the fireside chat at an AFFIN Bank event earlier, Liew had referenced fuel usage data collected through the BUDI95 mechanism, noting that a majority of Malaysians consume below certain fuel thresholds.

However, he said his remarks were meant to explain how the government could better understand fuel consumption patterns and prepare for longer-term energy challenges. According to Liew, the BUDI95 mechanism serves as a useful tool because it provides policymakers with data on Malaysians' travel and fuel usage patterns. He also stressed that the government's top priority is ensuring Malaysia maintains sufficient fuel supply for as long as possible amid ongoing global energy uncertainty.

"As a society, we must ensure that we have a petrol supply for the longest time, and at some point we should build consensus to support the effort to reduce fuel consumption," he said. The clarification comes amid ongoing national discussions over targeted fuel subsidies, including proposals to tighten eligibility for subsidised RON95 fuel and reduce subsidy leakages. Government Mulls New Law To Penalise Children For Neglecting Elderly ParentsGovernment Agrees In Principle To Remove RON95 Subsidies For Wealthier Malaysians.

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Liew Chin Tong Fuel Subsidy Fuel Rationalisation RON95 Quotas BUDI95 Mechanism Fuel Consumption Data

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