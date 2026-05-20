LHDN Encourages Taxpayers to Request E-Invoices for Tax Relief Claims

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) is encouraging taxpayers to start requesting e-invoices for purchases related to personal tax relief claims. This move is part of a pilot project for the year of assessment 2026, where LHDN aims to build a pre-filled income tax return system for Malaysia by automatically importing qualifying transactions from eligible purchases linked to your tax profile.

LHDN encourages taxpayers to request e-invoices for eligible purchases. The purpose is to streamline the income tax return process by automatically importing qualifying transactions. The move aims to build a future pre-filled tax return system using data from merchants' e-invoice systems.

Taxpayers need only provide their Tax Identification Number (TIN) or IC number to eligible merchants to receive an e-invoice. E-invoices simplify record management and make reviewing transactions simpler through the MyInvois portal. The categories eligible for e-invoices are personal computers or smartphones, lifestyle-related expenses, insurance, childcare centre fees, and other relief categories as stipulated by LHDN. Taxpayers can contact LHDN offices, the MyInvois Help Desk, or use the MyInvois Live Chat for assistance





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E-Invoices Invoicing System Personal Tax Relief Claims Income Tax Return Record Management Simplify Filing Myinvois Portal Taxpayer Assistance

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