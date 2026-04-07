LG Unveils 2026 QNED evo Mini LED TVs with 115-Inch Model and AI Enhancements

LG Electronics launches its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED TV lineup featuring a massive 115-inch model, enhanced picture and sound technologies, AI-driven personalization, and features optimized for sports and gaming.

LG Electronics (LG) has launched its 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup, spearheaded by a new 115-inch model. This new lineup combines ultra-large screen sizes with AI-driven picture and sound technologies to enhance sports viewing, gaming, and home entertainment on a larger scale. This year, QNED picture quality is advanced by Dynamic QNED Colour Pro and Precision Dimming Ultra. Dynamic QNED Colour Pro optimizes colour mapping, helping to maintain rich and accurate tones even in bright HDR scenes.

Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent Colour Volume, this wide colour gamut coverage allows for precise colour reproduction on larger QNED evo screens, amplifying the impact when watching vibrant sports scenes or gaming. Powered by the α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor LG Gen 3, the QNED evo provides high-quality visuals on screens up to 115 inches with clear brightness, colour, and detail across the ultra-large display. Leveraging 13 years of LG OLED leadership, this AI processor brings its OLED light control capabilities to QNED. Enabled by this advanced processing, Precision Dimming Ultra manages thousands of local dimming zones, precisely controlling light to reveal subtle details in dark scenes while maintaining clear bright highlights. It also delivers deeper blacks and cleaner highlights for stronger contrast, preserving depth even in shadowy scenes on larger screens. The AI processor also powers a suite of intelligent enhancements designed to elevate the viewing experience. AI Super Upscaling analyzes objects on the screen with deep learning algorithms and refines textures, edges, and fine details to produce more natural 4K visuals that remain clear on larger screens. AI Picture Pro identifies and enhances faces, bodies, and other key elements to boost perceived depth and detail. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyzes each frame to refine resolution, brightness, and clarity. Complementing these picture enhancements, AI Sound Pro immerses viewers in 11.1.2 channel virtual surround sound, delivering clearer spatial separation and a more immersive soundstage through the TV's built-in speakers. With the webOS 26 smart TV platform, LG's 2026 QNED evo TVs help users keep up with live sports with a versatile range of features, bringing a more connected and personalized way to enjoy sports matches. The Sports Portal provides a centralized hub with live content, scores, match schedules, and league standings, allowing sports lovers to check essential information without switching apps or inputs. Sports Alert enables users to receive notifications for selected teams and leagues, including score updates, match results, and upcoming matches. Key statistics such as match progress and match result predictions can be conveniently checked via the AI Concierge card on screen, helping users stay updated on multiple matches. The latest QNED evo TVs also include gaming features designed for smooth motion and responsiveness. Supporting variable refresh rates (VRR) up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), QNED TVs optimize motion clarity so that fast-paced in-game action remains sharp, highly responsive, and free of lag. The new Motion Booster boosts refresh rates to an ultra-fast 330Hz on supported models, significantly reducing motion blur and delivering exceptional visual smoothness during fast-paced shooters and racing titles where split-second responsiveness is essential. As an all-in-one platform for gamers, LG Gaming Portal provides access to thousands of cloud gaming services and native web games. The webOS 26 platform also adds AI-powered personalization to the 2026 QNED evo lineup. With Voice ID, the TV can recognize individual users to automatically load their personalized My Page home screen. AI Concierge provides context-aware recommendations and quick access to useful functions based on the current viewing activity





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LG QNED Evo Mini LED 115-Inch AI Gaming Sports Webos

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