Seven‑time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton announces plans to add his mother's maiden name, Larbalestier, to his official racing identity, citing family pride and gender‑equality concerns.

Lewis Hamilton , the seven‑time Formula One World Champion, has quietly signalled a personal decision that could see him appear on the grid under a new name.

The 40‑year‑old, now racing for Scuderia Ferrari, has told reporters that he intends to incorporate his mother's maiden surname, Larbalestier, into his official racing name as a permanent tribute to her and the wider family heritage that has shaped his life. Hamilton explained that the move is not merely a cosmetic adjustment but a deeply personal gesture that reflects his pride in his maternal lineage, which he says has often been overlooked in public narratives about his career.

"My mother's family name is Larbalestier and I want that name to continue and become part of my identity," he said, adding that the change would be reflected on his racing suit, helmet and any future official documentation. The British champion also used the interview to voice broader thoughts on the tradition of women changing their surnames after marriage, a practice he believes is unfair and outdated.

"I don't fully understand why, when people get married, women lose their name. I really want the name to stay with Hamilton," he remarked, suggesting that his own name change could serve as a small statement against the erasure of women's identities in marital contexts. Hamilton's comments come at a time when he is enjoying a lucrative contract with Ferrari, reportedly worth around £52 million per year, equivalent to roughly RM279 million.

The financial terms underscore his status as one of the sport's most marketable athletes, even as he navigates the personal and cultural dimensions of his public persona. Fans and commentators have reacted with a mixture of curiosity and support, noting that while the practical implications for race officials are minor, the symbolic weight of the decision could resonate beyond the paddock.

Some speculate that the name change might appear on the start‑line listings for upcoming Grand Prix events, while others see it as a broader statement about heritage, belonging and gender equality in the world of sport. Regardless of the logistical details, Hamilton's intention to honor his mother's surname marks a poignant moment in his storied career, highlighting how even at the pinnacle of motorsport, personal identity and family ties remain central to the man behind the helmet





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