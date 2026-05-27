Letshanaa, Hoh, Chong Jie Yu-Vanessa Ng suffer early exits in badminton tournament

K. Letshanaa, Justin Hoh, and Chong Jie Yu-Vanessa Ng all suffered early exits in the badminton tournament, with Letshanaa and Hoh losing to Chen Yu Fei and Christo Popov, respectively, while Chong Jie Yu-Vanessa Ng lost to Bengisu Ercetin-Nazlican Inci.

PETALING JAYA: K. Letshanaa, the Malaysia n women's singles player, showcased maturity in her game, despite being hindered by Chen Yu Fei , the world No. 4, at the 32nd-best spot of the Singapore Badminton Open in Kallang, Singapore , today.

Despite being ranked No. 30, Letshanaa gave a tough fight before losing to the Chinese player 21-19, 15-21, 17-21 in 1 hour and 6 minutes. The defeat saw Letshanaa's record against Yu Fei drop to 0-2, but the results of both matches indicate her progress as a singles player. In the first match against Yu Fei at the 2022 Sudirman Cup, Letshanaa lost easily with a score of 8-21, 7-21 to the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist.

However, this time, she did not succumb easily. Although Yu Fei emerged as the winner, Letshanaa managed to steal one set and force Yu Fei to play a deciding set that lasted over an hour. When asked about the match, Letshanaa said, 'My confidence has improved, and my performance has been consistent in every match I've played.

'I've tried to change my game speed and my coach has helped me play more efficiently in terms of speed and attack. ' She added, 'Yu Fei's experience has created a gap in the match, and I need to learn how to put pressure on her like she does on me.

' Meanwhile, in the men's singles, Justin Hoh was eliminated in the early round after losing to Christo Popov from France 21-13, 18-21, 14-21 in 1 hour and 2 minutes. Justin said, 'I was disappointed to miss out on the opportunity after winning the first set and leading throughout the second set.

'My opponent played very well. I need to be careful when meeting a top player, whether I'm ahead or behind, and avoid making mistakes like I did today.

' In the women's doubles, the young Malaysian pair ranked 62nd in the world, Chong Jie Yu-Vanessa Ng, lost to the Turkish pair ranked 25th, Bengisu Ercetin-Nazlican Inci, 8-21, 15-21 in 31 minutes





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Badminton Singles Malaysia Singapore Chen Yu Fei Justin Hoh Chong Jie Yu-Vanessa Ng Christo Popov Bengisu Ercetin-Nazlican Inci

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