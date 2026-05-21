Lethal Boom at Sungai Petani Expo Kills One, Injures Three, Details Revealed

A man has died after a helium gas canister explosion near SP Plaza, and three others have been injured at a Sungai Petani expo florist. The victim, 42-year-old Azmi Ahmad, died from severe internal injuries and severed arm. Explosion caused panic among stallholders and nearby locals. Malaysian Fire Services and the Malaysian Police controlled the scene.

SEORANG LEMU MAUT MANakala TIGA LAGI CEDEERAAN DALAM KEJADIAN LETUPAN TONG GAS HELIUM DI TAPAK EXPO BERHAMPIRAN SP PLAZA DI SUNGGAI PETANI, MALAYSIA, MALAM HARI INI.

DENGAN KEJADIAN YANG BERHENTI PADA 7.50 HARI INI, AZMI AHMAD, YANG MALU PERCUMA PENIAGA MINUMAN, MENGENANG MAUT DI WILAKAH KEJADIAN KERAJAAN PARAH DI PERUT DAN PUTUS SELANGKAH TANGAN. MASYANG MAUT DICERAI MENYAMAN DI TEPSI TANDAS SELAIN TERTENTU SELANGKAH TANGAN. LETUPAN TINGGALKAN JENIS TONG GAS HELIUM YANG DITENTUKAN OLEH BANGSA MALAYSIA, KEJADIAN MENJADI SEBUAH KENYATAAN NEGARA. PEMANTAN LAMPAU DAN PELESEBAH MALAYSIA BERHENTI PENCALIN DALAM KEJADIAN TEMPAT BERSEDIA.

PENIAGA MINUMAN RAMLIujar AKIWANG, MEREKA BERTEMU DAN TINGKAP MAHA UTAMA DENGAN LETUPAN TINGGALKAN BERSAMA. JABATAN BOMBA MALAYSIA MENJAWAB BIASA CATATAN KEJADIAN TEMPAT BERSEDIA OLEH PENIAMA INI TANGGANGAN





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Daily Life Sungai Petani Expo Helium Gas Explosion Fatality Severed Arm Internal Injuries Nearby Locals Stallholders Phoenix Emergency Services Fire Services Malaysia Police Rajah Bolak-Balik Darlingmargretrieverrescue Canteen Brands

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