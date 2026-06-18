Lenovo's New EY130 Gaming Headset: Affordable with High-End Features

Lenovo's latest gaming headset, the EY130, offers impressive features like 50mm drivers, built-in 7.1 surround sound, and an omnidirectional microphone with ENC technology at an entry-level price. Meanwhile, Narwal and Obsbot have launched new vacuums and a webcam respectively, expanding their product portfolios.

Lenovo has introduced the EY130, a new wired gaming headset , in the Chinese market. Priced at 99 yuan (approximately $14) on JD.com, this entry-level over-ear model offers several high-end features typically found in more expensive peripherals.

The EY130 boasts 50mm drivers with a dual-magnet design and a construction of polyurethane and fiber paper, covering a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. Lenovo has specifically tuned the headset's audio profile for first-person shooter games.

Additionally, the headset supports virtual 7.1 surround sound directly through an integrated acoustic chip, eliminating the need for separate software or drivers. For clear communication, the headset features an omnidirectional boom microphone with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. The EY130's design is sleek and functional, with an all-black exterior accented by dynamic RGB lighting on the earcups. The headband is dual-layer and self-adjusting, distributing the weight evenly and fitting various head sizes.

The ear cushions are made from breathable fabric to prevent heat buildup during extended gaming sessions. The headset measures 230 by 206 by 95 mm and connects via a combined USB and 3.5mm cable, making it compatible with desktops, laptops, and consoles. As a wired device, it avoids latency and battery management issues associated with wireless models. In other tech news, Narwal has launched the S20, S30, and S20 Pro wet-dry vacuums in India, with prices starting at Rs. 34,990.

Meanwhile, Obsbot has introduced the Meet Flip, a foldable 4K webcam with a Sony 1/2-inch sensor, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), and dual-mic audio. These new products cater to the growing demand for innovative and high-quality consumer electronics in the market





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Lenovo EY130 Gaming Headset 50Mm Drivers 7.1 Surround Sound Narwal Vacuums Obsbot Meet Flip Webcam

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