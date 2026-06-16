Lenovo Launches 150W GaN Charger with Triple USB-C Ports

Lenovo's new MCFX150A3 charger offers 150W total output across three USB-C ports, supporting multiple fast-charging protocols and featuring GaN technology for efficiency and compactness.

Lenovo has introduced a new 150W GaN charger, model MCFX150A3, designed for users with multiple power-hungry devices. This charger features three USB-C ports in a compact form factor, making it suitable for home, office, or travel.

Priced at 339 yuan (approximately €43) on JD.com, it includes a high-quality 7A 240W PD 3.2 charging cable. It supports various fast charging standards, including PD 3.2, PPS, QC 3.0, and Lenovo/Moto protocols, ensuring compatibility with laptops, phones, tablets, and more. The charger measures approximately 84 × 32.5 × 65 mm and weighs around 324g, with the entire package weighing about 500g. It sports a matte black and gray design with a three-prong plug.

Utilizing GaN technology, it maintains efficiency and cooler operation compared to older silicon chargers, allowing for a reasonable size despite high power output. The three ports can deliver up to 150W total, with configurations such as 65W + 65W + 20W, and the charger intelligently distributes power based on connected devices, enabling safe simultaneous charging of items like a Legion or ThinkPad laptop, a phone, and another device. It complies with GB 4943.1-2022 safety standards and holds CCC certification.

With an input range of 100-240V, it is suitable for international travel. In an era where people regularly use multiple electronic devices, an all-in-one 150W charger offers significant convenience. It is now available on major Chinese retail platforms and should appeal to those looking to reduce the number of chargers they carry





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lenovo Charger Gan USB-C 150W Fast Charging Multi-Port Travel Laptop Phone Tablet PD 3.2 PPS QC 3.0 CCC Certification Compact Power Distribution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Belkin 45W Retractable GaN Wall Charger Launches in ChinaBelkin has released the Belkin 45W Retractable GaN Wall Charger (model WCH023) in China, priced at 199 yuan ($28) and available on JD.com. The charger features a built-in USB-C cable that extends up to 0.8 meters and retracts into a rounded white housing. It is highly durable with a retraction mechanism rated for 20,000 cycles and a cable that can withstand 5,000 bends and a 10kg load, while its compact, foldable design measures 65x52x38mm and weighs 145 grams. Power output delivers up to 45W to a single device (using integrated cable or secondary USB-C port) or splits into 25W and 20W when two devices are connected, supporting USB PD 3.1 and PPS. Belkin estimates it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 20 minutes or a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to 50% in 25 minutes. Inside, GaN components enable 92% power conversion efficiency, run about 10°C cooler than non-GaN chargers, and include active temperature monitoring along with safeguards against overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits.

Read more »

Asus Quietly Launches New 100W GaN Charger in ChinaAsus has launched a new 100W GaN charger in China, featuring a compact design and multiple charging ports. The charger is now available for about 179 yuan ($25) and comes in multiple color combinations.

Read more »

Lenovo Lecoo M3237PL 4K Productivity Monitor Launches in ChinaLenovo has expanded its monitor lineup in China with the Lecoo M3237PL, a 31.5-inch 4K display focused on workspace connectivity and color accuracy. Priced at 1,799 yuan ($266), it features a 60Hz IPS panel, 90% DCI-P3 coverage, factory calibration (Delta E 2), and a versatile USB-C port with 65W power delivery and KVM support. The monitor includes an ergonomic stand and VESA mounting.

Read more »

Lenovo announces TA410 open-back earbuds with Bluetooth 7.0 and up to 48-hour battery lifeLenovo launches TA410 open-back earbuds in China with Bluetooth 7.0, 48-hour battery life, and fun color options. Check full specs and price.

Read more »