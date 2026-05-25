LEGO MY Play Festival Transforms Kuala Lumpur into City-Sized Playground

The LEGO MY Play Festival is set to transform Kuala Lumpur into a city-sized playground from now until 7 June 2026. The festival, which marks Malaysia's biggest LEGO celebration to date, invites families of all ages to rediscover the joy of hands-on play. The event features immersive builds, larger-than-life installations, interactive play zones, and Southeast Asia's first-ever Suria KLCC x LEGO 'Play Run 2026'.

The LEGO MY Play Festival is set to transform Kuala Lumpur into a city-sized playground from now until 7 June 2026. The festival, which marks Malaysia's biggest LEGO celebration to date, invites families of all ages to rediscover the joy of hands-on play .

The event features immersive builds, larger-than-life installations, interactive play zones, and Southeast Asia's first-ever Suria KLCC x LEGO 'Play Run 2026'. Designed as a large-scale interactive play experience for both children and adults, the festival aims to encourage families to reconnect through shared real-world experiences. The LEGO MY Play Festival is part of Suria KLCC's annual mental and physical well-being initiative, which highlights the importance of active physical play and community mental health support in overall wellness.

The festival features a series of large-scale interactive play zones inspired by fantasy worlds and iconic city sights, including a stunning LEGO-inspired recreation of Kuala Lumpur's skyline and a 3D LEGO build of a teh tarik seller mid-pour. Visitors can also participate in collaborative building activities, imaginative storytelling, and physical play, creating opportunities for children and adults alike to explore creativity together in meaningful and memorable ways.

The LEGO Group believes that hands-on discovery with LEGO bricks fosters creativity, learning, and meaningful connection, and hopes that the festival will inspire families to slow down, connect, and create together. Suria KLCC is also partnering with The LEGO Group to bring this experience to life at one of Kuala Lumpur's most iconic landmarks, where families and visitors can come together and experience the joy of LEGO and play.

The partnership is a prime example of how Suria KLCC intentionally collaborates with its retailers to play a larger, more impactful role in the community. By tying LEGO's philosophy of play into Suria KLCC's annual mental and physical health initiative, the festival is turning a school holiday event into something far more meaningful.

The LEGO MY Play Festival is the first of many major brands that Suria KLCC plans to collaborate with in this format, as it continues to redefine how retail destinations can drive positive social impact. The festival will feature a series of large-scale interactive play zones, including a LEGO Football Play Arena, a LEGO Minifigure Converter zone, and a dedicated LEGO Friends area.

Visitors can also explore a stunning backdrop featuring the KL Tower, Merdeka 118, and Merdeka Square, alongside playful LEGO food stalls inspired by local pasar malam culture. The festival is a celebration of imagination inspired by Malaysian culture and aims to create opportunities for children and adults alike to explore creativity together in meaningful and memorable ways.

By combining the high-energy Suria KLCC x LEGO 'Run in the Park' event with the return of its signature 'Safe Space' at the Park Mall Entrance, the campaign highlights how both active physical play and community mental health support contribute to overall wellness. The LEGO MY Play Festival is a prime example of how Suria KLCC intentionally collaborates with its retailers to play a larger, more impactful role in the community.

The festival is set to be a major draw for families and visitors to Kuala Lumpur, and is expected to be a huge success





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LEGO MY Play Festival Kuala Lumpur Suria KLCC Hands-On Play Immersive Builds Larger-Than-Life Installations Interactive Play Zones Southeast Asia's First-Ever Suria KLCC X LEGO The LEGO Group Suria KLCC's Annual Mental And Physical Well-B Collaborative Building Activities Imaginative Storytelling Physical Play Creativity Learning Meaningful Connection Partnership Positive Social Impact

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