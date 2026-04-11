Lee Zii Jia Nears Thomas Cup Readiness After Injury Recovery

Malaysian men's singles player Lee Zii Jia is set to compete in the 2026 Thomas Cup after recovering from an ankle injury, confirmed by his coach Liew Daren. His return to training has quelled concerns, and he is receiving support from the BAM, ISN, and Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei.

Malaysia n men's singles professional player Lee Zii Jia is nearing readiness to represent the nation at the 2026 Thomas Cup in Horsens, Denmark, scheduled from April 24th to May 3rd. This positive development comes after a complete recovery from an ankle injury. The 28-year-old player has resumed training at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Academy in Bukit Kiara since last Wednesday.

His coach, Liew Daren, has confirmed that Zii Jia is in satisfactory condition as he prepares for the prestigious tournament. Daren shared his observations during a recent interview following a training session at the BAM Academy. He stated that Zii Jia is in good shape and free of any issues, with the primary focus now on intensifying training in preparation for the Thomas Cup. Daren emphasized the importance of this training phase and highlighted that the ankle injury has fully healed. He expressed hope that Zii Jia would remain injury-free moving forward. \Before Zii Jia's return to the training court, there were concerns about his participation in the Thomas Cup. These uncertainties arose due to his absence while other players were actively preparing for the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC). His comeback to the training facility has effectively quelled the speculation surrounding his involvement in the upcoming tournament. Daren also expressed gratitude to the Performance Committee Chairman of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei, and the National Sports Institute (ISN) for their support in providing medical treatment. He particularly acknowledged the complimentary medical care provided by the ISN and Datuk Lee Chong Wei. Daren noted the current positive situation and the team's preparations, adding that everything is progressing well. The focus now is on maintaining this positive momentum and ensuring that Zii Jia is in peak condition for the Thomas Cup, a competition where he is expected to play a crucial role in representing Malaysia.\The recovery and subsequent return of Lee Zii Jia to training are significant developments for the Malaysian badminton team. His presence and form are vital to the team's chances at the Thomas Cup. The support from the BAM, ISN, and experienced figures like Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei underscores the importance of a coordinated effort in ensuring athlete well-being and performance. This collaborative approach, combined with Zii Jia's dedication, provides a strong foundation for the team's preparations. The Thomas Cup is a major event, and Malaysia will be relying on Zii Jia to deliver his best performance. The focus will now be on refining his game strategy, enhancing his physical fitness, and building team synergy. The coaching staff will be working closely with him to maximize his potential and provide the necessary support. The Malaysian badminton community is hopeful for a successful campaign at the Thomas Cup and anticipates strong performances from Zii Jia. With his return to the court and his coach's positive assessment, it appears that Zii Jia is ready to embrace the challenge and represent Malaysia with pride and determination. The team's overall progress and prospects will be greatly influenced by his performance





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Lee Zii Jia Thomas Cup Badminton Malaysia Injury Recovery

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