LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin Meets Likas Leaders to Tackle Street‑Light Failures and Pothole Crisis

Datuk Chin Su Phin visited the Likas Community Development Office, discussed faulty lighting and road damage with local leaders, and pledged LDP support for swift infrastructure upgrades in Likas and Luyang.

Kota Kinabalu - The president of the Liberal Democratic Party , Datuk Chin Su Phin, paid a visit to the Likas Community Development Leader's Office to hold a detailed discussion on a range of local concerns that affect residents on a daily basis.

During the meeting, Datuk Chin sat down with Likas Community Development Leader Glenna Wong and her staff to examine the state of public infrastructure in the area, highlighting persistent problems such as malfunctioning streetlights, insufficient illumination on main roads, and a growing number of potholes that compromise safe travel. The dialogue was aimed at pinpointing practical solutions and establishing a clear timetable for repairs, with the party's leadership emphasizing its responsibility to leverage its influence within the Sabah State Government to bring tangible improvements to the neighbourhoods of Likas and the adjoining district of Luyang.

Datuk Chin underscored the importance of proactive engagement between elected officials, appointed community leaders, and the people they serve. He praised the dedication shown by both Glenna Wong and Luyang Community Development Leader Simon Chin, noting that their hands‑on approach to problem‑solving sets a positive example for other regions.

According to Datuk Chin, basic infrastructure such as reliable road lighting and well‑maintained thoroughfares are not merely conveniences but essential components of public safety, especially after dark when accidents and criminal activity are more likely. He called for a coordinated effort that combines state resources, local authority input, and community feedback to ensure that repairs are completed efficiently and that future maintenance plans are put in place.

Looking ahead, the Liberal Democratic Party pledged to continue its collaboration with community bodies to raise living standards across Sabah. The party's commitment includes regular monitoring of progress on the identified issues, allocating budgetary support for infrastructure upgrades, and fostering transparent communication channels so residents can report problems promptly.

By maintaining an open line of dialogue with leaders like Wong and Simon Chin, the LDP aims to create a responsive governance model that prioritises the well‑being of citizens and reinforces confidence in public institutions. The upcoming months will see increased field visits, progress reviews, and public briefings to keep the community informed about the status of road repairs, street‑light installations, and other essential services





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Liberal Democratic Party Kota Kinabalu Street Lighting Potholes Community Development

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