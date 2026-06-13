LDP Insists GRS Logo Must Remain Exclusive to Sabah-Based Parties

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President David Ong asserts that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah logo should only be used by members of Sabah-based component parties, rejecting suggestions that Pakatan Harapan candidates could contest under the symbol while retaining PH membership. He emphasizes that the GRS logo represents Sabah's aspirations and rights under the Federal Constitution and MA63.

Kota Kinabalu: The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ( GRS ) logo must remain a symbol of Sabah -based political parties and representation, said Liberal Democratic Party ( LDP ) Vice President David Ong.

He questioned recent suggestions that candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH) could contest under the GRS logo while remaining members of PH component parties. David said GRS was established as a coalition of Sabah-based parties founded on local leadership and representation, with the aim of championing Sabah's interests. He said individuals who wish to contest under the GRS logo should be members of a Sabah-based component party within the coalition. The GRS logo is more than just an election symbol.

It represents the aspirations of Sabahans to have a stronger voice in determining Sabah's future and safeguarding Sabah's rights under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). David said LDP would object to any proposal allowing PH component party members to contest under the GRS logo while retaining their party membership, saying the symbol should represent commitment to Sabah-based politics. This stance underscores the growing emphasis on regional identity and political autonomy within Malaysia's complex federal system.

The debate highlights the tensions between national coalition politics and state-specific political movements. Observers note that such discussions reflect broader conversations about the balance of power between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia, particularly regarding the interpretation and implementation of MA63. The GRS coalition, formed to consolidate Sabah-based political forces, has become a focal point for discussions on state rights and representation.

Political analysts suggest that the insistence on maintaining the GRS logo as exclusive to Sabah-based parties could impact electoral strategies and coalition dynamics in upcoming elections. The statement from LDP's vice president signals a firm position against what is perceived as an attempt to co-opt a regional symbol for national political gains. This development may influence how political parties negotiate coalitions and seat allocations in Sabah.

It also raises questions about the criteria for political legitimacy and representation in the state. The emphasis on local leadership and the defense of Sabah's constitutional rights resonate with long-standing demands for greater autonomy and resource control. As Malaysia continues to evolve politically, such regional assertions are likely to shape national discourse. The issue extends beyond mere electoral symbolism; it touches on identity, sovereignty, and the future of federal-state relations.

For many Sabahans, the GRS logo embodies a collective aspiration for self-determination within the Malaysian federation. The coalition's narrative is intertwined with historical grievances and hopes for equitable development. In this context, the LDP's objection can be seen as part of a broader effort to preserve the distinct political character of Sabah. The statement also serves as a reminder of the importance of coalition integrity and ideological coherence.

Political watchers will be keenly observing how other GRS component parties respond to this stance and whether PH will address these concerns. The unfolding dialogue may set precedents for how regional symbols are protected and used in Malaysian politics. Ultimately, the debate reflects the ongoing negotiation between national unity and regional diversity in Malaysia's pluralistic society





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GRS LDP Sabah Pakatan Harapan MA63 Political Coalition Election Symbol Regional Representation

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