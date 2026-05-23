Lawyers who previously provided free legal aid services to be remunerated under new Legal Aid and Public Defence Act

Lawyers who have previously provided free legal aid services will now be remunerated, as the new Legal Aid and Public Defence Act introduces a new framework starting from this year. This comes following the transition of the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) to the Legal Aid Department (JBG).

Lawyers who provided free legal aid services will be remunerated starting from this year once the Legal Aid and Public Defence Act comes into force.

The National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) was transitioned to the Legal Aid Department (JBG) The panel lawyers of the new Act will be divided into two categories - JBG panel lawyers and public defence panel lawyers. The government will settle the outstanding fees owed to the lawyers who have served under the YBGK scheme. RM100mil has been pumped into YBGK between 2011 and 2024 to cover payments for legal services provided by the foundation and its operational costs.

Between 2012 and 2024, YBGK lawyers have represented over 2.5 million cases involving arrest, remand proceedings, charges and trials in the criminal courts





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Legal Aid Public Defence Panel Lawyers Legal Aid Act National Legal Aid Foundation Legal Aid Department Remuneration Settlement Of Outstanding Fees Legal Services Criminal Courts

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