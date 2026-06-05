Lawyer Slams Police Investigation into Student-Activist Brendon Gan

A lawyer acting for student-activist Brendon Gan has slammed a police investigation involving her client, saying it risks undermining freedom of expression and public accountability in the country.

A lawyer acting for student-activist Brendon Gan has slammed a police investigation involving her client, saying it risks undermining freedom of expression and public accountability in the country.

Speaking outside the Brickfields police headquarters here, Sitinur Sabrina Mohammad said her client had committed no wrongdoing and was being probed for raising issues of public interest. The investigation centred on a statement Gan issued after meeting higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and other ministry officials. He said his remarks focused on purported weaknesses in the Universities and University Colleges Act (Auku), which he claimed codifies corruption and restricts student freedoms.

It is a draconian act that intimidates students and systemically embeds corruption, he said, adding that auditor-general reports from 2025 and 2026 provided evidence of procurement irregularities at public universities. He also criticised Section 4A of Auku, saying it gives the minister broad power to appoint vice-chancellors, which leads to politically influenced governance structures. He also pointed to procurement and tender irregularities at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), including direct negotiations and approvals allegedly made without proper oversight.

Gan likewise criticised Section 24C of Auku, which protects university officials and staff from suits for any act done in good faith while carrying out their duties. He said this provision could limit accountability for decision-makers involved in procurement. He also said student groups had submitted proposed reforms and international best-practice recommendations to the ministry, but claimed these were not acted upon.

Gan, a third-year law student at UKM, is being investigated for criminal intimidation and the improper use of network facilities. The University Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) condemned the probe, claiming it was part of a wider pattern of action against student activities. Umany maintained that criticism of university governance should not be treated as a criminal matter.

Yesterday, DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong also criticised the investigation and urged the authorities to stop intimidating students who speak out or challenge the status quo. The lawyer for Gan said the investigation is not a criminal issue but a matter of freedom of speech, and that Gan stands as a whistleblower and should not be met with a criminal investigation because it could create a chilling effect on students and the public.

Gan said he had raised issues of public interest and his remarks focused on purported weaknesses in the Universities and University Colleges Act (Auku). He also said student groups had submitted proposed reforms and international best-practice recommendations to the ministry, but claimed these were not acted upon. The University Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) condemned the probe, claiming it was part of a wider pattern of action against student activities.

Umany maintained that criticism of university governance should not be treated as a criminal matter. Yesterday, DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong also criticised the investigation and urged the authorities to stop intimidating students who speak out or challenge the status quo.

The lawyer for Gan said the investigation is not a criminal issue but a matter of freedom of speech, and that Gan stands as a whistleblower and should not be met with a criminal investigation because it could create a chilling effect on students and the public





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brendon Gan Freedom Of Expression Public Accountability Universities And University Colleges Act Student Activism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawyer seeks leave to appeal over challenge to non-declaration of emergencyWen was in ICU for 11 days due to septic shock.

Read more »

Driver in fatal Klang crash changes plea to not guilty for drug abuseLawyer says R Saktygaanapathy did not understand the implications of his previous guilty plea as he was unrepresented at the time.

Read more »

Lawyer seeks Federal Court’s leave to appeal over Agong’s refusal to declare emergency five years agoPUTRAJAYA, June 3 — Lawyer Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar Al Mahdzar has filed an application at the Federal Court seeking leave to appeal in relation to his judicial review challenge...

Read more »

DAP Youth chief slams probe into student activistWoo Kah Leong urges the authorities to stop all forms of intimidation against youths who speak out, protest, or challenge the status quo.

Read more »