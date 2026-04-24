Lavreysen Eager for Dream Final with Azizulhasni at Nations Cup

Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen expresses his desire to face Malaysian cycling star Datuk Azizulhasni Awang in the final of the men's keirin at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Nilai, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

Nilai , Malaysia – Five-time Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen has ignited anticipation for the men's keirin event at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup, openly expressing his desire for a final showdown against Malaysia n cycling icon, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang .

The highly anticipated clash is set to take place at the National Velodrome in Nilai tomorrow, promising a thrilling spectacle for local fans. Lavreysen did not shy away from voicing his eagerness to compete against Azizulhasni, affectionately known as The Pocket Rocketman, in what is widely considered the most awaited match-up of the competition. The build-up to this potential final has been fueled by both riders’ impressive recent performances.

Azizulhasni secured a triumphant victory in the first round held in Perth, Australia, while Lavreysen reaffirmed his dominance by claiming the top spot in the second round in Hong Kong last week. This sequence of events has naturally crafted a narrative of a ‘dream final’ in Nilai, with both athletes demonstrating peak form and appearing poised for a high-profile battle in front of a fervent home crowd.

Lavreysen’s comments following his races today underscored his respect for Azizulhasni and his genuine excitement for the potential contest. He acknowledged the challenge that Azizulhasni presents, particularly given the Malaysian rider’s home advantage and current form.

“I hope we can both make it to the final and battle it out on the last stage because it has been a long time since we raced together and I am really looking forward to the competition,” Lavreysen stated to reporters after his races. “Of course, I want to win, but I know he is at his best, especially with this being a big race on his home ground, and it will definitely be difficult.

” Earlier in the day, Lavreysen, alongside teammates Roy Van Den Berg and Tijmen Van Loon, secured a bronze medal in the men’s team sprint after defeating France in the bronze medal race. Despite his own impressive record of seven consecutive individual sprint world titles since 2018, Lavreysen remained humble, expressing his admiration for Azizulhasni’s resilience and determination. He highlighted Azizulhasni’s longevity in the sport and his remarkable recovery from a heart condition.

Lavreysen further elaborated on his respect for Azizulhasni’s career, stating, “I have a lot of respect for him because when I started racing, he was already on this stage, and I also admire him for still being able to compete at a high level even after going through heart problems. I didn’t expect him to still be this fast at his age, and that shows the level of determination and quality he possesses.

” The anticipation surrounding this potential final is palpable, with fans eager to witness a clash between two of the world’s most accomplished keirin cyclists. The event promises to be a highlight of the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Nilai, showcasing the speed, skill, and competitive spirit of these exceptional athletes. The outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the rivalry between Lavreysen and Azizulhasni is a compelling storyline that has captivated cycling enthusiasts worldwide.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, eager to support their local hero and witness a potentially historic moment in track cycling history. The atmosphere at the National Velodrome is expected to be electric as both riders prepare to give their all in pursuit of victory





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Harrie Lavreysen Azizulhasni Awang Keirin UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup Nilai Cycling Malaysia Netherlands Dream Final

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