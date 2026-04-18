Lavish Funeral: Family Buries Real Mercedes-Benz with Auspicious Plate, Sparking Outrage

A wealthy Chinese family's decision to bury a real Mercedes-Benz, valued at over a million yuan and featuring a lucky license plate, as a funerary offering has ignited public fury over legal violations, environmental concerns, and ostentatious displays of wealth. Authorities have intervened, with the family facing fines and remediation costs.

A deeply unusual funerary ritual has sparked widespread controversy in northeastern China after a family buried a functional Mercedes-Benz, complete with an auspicious license plate, as an offering for the deceased. The incident, which occurred on April 9th in Liaoyang, Liaoning province, involved the burial of a black Mercedes-Benz S450L, estimated to be worth approximately 1.1 million yuan (US$161,000).

The luxury vehicle was notable for its license plate, bearing the number 8888, a sequence widely considered highly auspicious in Chinese culture and a symbol of prosperity. Such plates, featuring four identical digits, can command significant sums in local markets. Viral videos circulating on social media platforms depicted a mechanical digger carefully lowering the draped vehicle into a specially prepared grave next to the tombstone of a septuagenarian. Reports indicate the deceased was a known enthusiast and collector of luxury automobiles, prompting his children to opt for this elaborate burial to symbolically accompany him into the afterlife. The ceremony itself was attended by dozens of villagers, who reportedly assisted in pushing the car into the ground and covering it with soil. Following the burial, a male family member is said to have hosted a banquet for the helpers, distributing red envelopes containing 500 yuan (US$70) to each individual as a gesture of gratitude. This practice sharply contrasts with traditional Chinese funeral customs, which typically involve the burning of paper replicas of material possessions like cars, houses, and appliances to provide for the deceased in the next world. The opulent and ecologically questionable act immediately drew a barrage of criticism from netizens. Many condemned the family for ostentatious displays of wealth and accused them of a profound lack of consideration for environmental consequences, particularly the potential contamination of soil and groundwater from an untreated vehicle. Concerns were also raised about potential violations of land-use regulations and the legality of burying such an item without proper disposal procedures. Legal experts weighed in, with lawyer Wang Peng from Beijing Fahuan Law Firm pointing out that failing to adhere to standard vehicle scrapping protocols, even for a privately owned item, could lead to administrative penalties. In response to the public outcry and apparent legal transgressions, local authorities intervened swiftly. The Liaoyang Civil Affairs Bureau issued a statement the following day, reprimanding the Jin family for the illegal burial, citing adherence to feudal superstition. The family has since issued a public apology and is reportedly facing potential fines. Furthermore, they are expected to bear the costs associated with the excavation of the vehicle, site clearance, and subsequent ecological restoration of the burial area. The incident garnered significant attention on mainland social media, with discussions and related content amassing over 30 million views, highlighting the deep societal divisions and differing perspectives on wealth, tradition, and responsibility. Many online commenters expressed disbelief at the family's actions, emphasizing the importance of showing love and care to family members during their lifetime rather than relying on symbolic gestures after death. The controversy serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tension between deeply rooted cultural practices, evolving societal values, and legal frameworks governing environmental protection and public order





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Funerary Rituals Luxury Cars Environmental Contamination Cultural Practices Legal Violations

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