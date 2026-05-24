Latihan Pestapora Malaysia 2026: A Fan-Focused Experience with Regional Acts and Collaborative Sets

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia is returning for its second edition, this time at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. The festival will feature a robust lineup of regional acts and collaborative sets, with Indonesian and Malaysian bands such as Tulus, Romantic Echoes, Insomniacks, and FUGŌ set to perform. Fans can also expect a better experience with free water stations, a larger production crew, and a full Indonesian crew to handle logistics, creative direction, and festival activations.

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia is returning for its second edition and this year it will take place at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil , Kuala Lumpur on August 15, 2026.

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. This year’s edition will focus more on improving the overall festival experience, with a robust lineup featuring acts from across the region. On the Indonesian side, big names including Tulus, Romantic Echoes, Juicy Luicy, Bernadya and Mahalini are set to perform.

On the Malaysian side, bands such as Insomniacks and FUGŌ are set to bring their energy and possibly some new material to the main stage. Fans can also expect several collaborative sets, including a performance by Indonesian dangdut legend Rhoma Irama Soneta alongside neo-soul group Maliq & D’Essentials. Singer Nadhif Basalamah will also team up with Malaysian singer Aisha Retno and Bruneian singer Aziz Harun for a rare collaborative set.

Latihan Pestapora Malaysia 2026 will also spotlight Malaysian music heritage, with local 1960s-inspired band Masdo set to share the stage with local ska veterans Gerhana Ska Cinta for a special debut collaboration. The inaugural Latihan Pestapora Malaysia had a strong debut with regional acts such as Hindia, Salammusik, . Feast, Barasuara, Bunkface and Sheila On 7 on its line-up.

However, the festival was also marred by several logistical hiccups that resulted in backlash on social media. Despite these setbacks, organisers are promising a better experience this year, with free water stations across the venue, a larger production crew, and a full Indonesian crew to handle logistics, creative direction, and festival activations. The festival also appears to have gained early momentum, with all 5,000 early bird and blind sale tickets selling out before the line-up was revealed





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Latihan Pestapora Malaysia Regional Acts Collaborative Sets Indonesian And Malaysian Bands National Hockey Stadium Bukit Jalil Kuala Lumpur Free Water Stations Larger Production Crew Full Indonesian Crew Logistics Creative Direction And Festival Activations

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