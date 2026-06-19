The latest news headlines, including updates on Nasi Lemak Pak Man, Republicans' criticism of Trump's Iran deal, PAS's leadership transition, and the launch of Perikatan Nasional's manifesto.

Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama ’s newest spot for ‘nasi lemak’, with satisfying ‘ sambal paru ’ and ‘ rendang ayam ’ Republicans blast Trump’s Iran deal as details emerge, calling it ‘worst foreign policy blunder’ as president lashes out at ‘these fools’ PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks to the media during the launch of the Perikatan Nasional manifesto for the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election in Kuala Kubu Bharu on May 6, 2024.

— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply. KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has officially consolidated its leadership under Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar following formal confirmation from the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

With the transition now legally recognised, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan warned today that all meetings and activities held under the party banner must have the chairman’s explicit approval to remain in compliance with the Societies Act. The directive follows the receipt of an official ROS letter dated today and addressed to Takiyuddin in his capacity as secretary-general of the coalition; the correspondence solidifies the coalition’s administrative standing and settles its management structure.

The ROS validation centres on two pivotal developments. First, the department has formally acknowledged the minutes from PN’s extraordinary supreme council meeting held on February 22, 2026. This document records the supreme council’s formal acceptance of the previous chairman’s resignation and the official appointment of his successor.

Second, the ROS has officially logged the minutes from the supreme council meeting dated March 14, 2026. This filing includes the full roster of leadership appointments and the specific composition of the new PN Supreme Council committee, ensuring these records are now part of the national registry.

‘In this regard, Perikatan Nasional remains committed to ensuring that all activities, administrative matters, and party management are carried out in accordance with the party’s constitution and in compliance with Act 832. Therefore, it is emphasised that no activity or meeting using the name Perikatan Nasional may be carried out except with the consent of the chairman of Perikatan Nasional, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar,’ he said in a statement





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Nasi Lemak Pak Man Damansara Utama Sambal Paru Rendang Ayam Republicans Trump's Iran Deal PAS Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar Perikatan Nasional Registrar Of Societies Act 832 Kuala Kubu Bharu By-Election Perikatan Nasional Manifesto Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan Extraordinary Supreme Council Meeting ROS Letter National Registry Societies Act Administrative Standing Settles Its Management Structure Leadership Transition Party Banner Chairman’S Explicit Approval Compliance With The Societies Act Party Management Party Constitution Act 832 National Registry Societies Act Administrative Standing Settles Its Management Structure Leadership Transition Party Banner Chairman’S Explicit Approval Compliance With The Societies Act Party Management Party Constitution

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