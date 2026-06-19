Latest News Headlines

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Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama ’s newest spot for ‘nasi lemak’, with satisfying ‘ sambal paru ’ and ‘ rendang ayam ’ Republicans blast Trump’s Iran deal as details emerge, calling it ‘worst foreign policy blunder’ as president lashes out at ‘these fools’Family, friends and supporters hold up placards calling for justice for T. Nhaveen during his funeral procession to Batu Gantung in Penang on June 16, 2017.

The 18-year-old died from serious injuries after being brutalised by a group of youths on June 9, 2017. — File picture by KE Ooi! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply.

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The Federal Court today struck out the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of a man on a charge of murdering bullying victim T. Nhaveen nine years ago. A three-member Federal Court bench led by Datuk Nordin Hassan made the ruling after Deputy Public Prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai informed the court that the notice of appeal could not be served personally on S. Gopinaath, 35, who resides in Penang, because the respondent could not be located.

‘This is the fifth time the prosecution has attempted to serve the notice of appeal. I seek further directions from the court,’ said Allan. The prosecution had appealed against the Court of Appeal’s decision on Jan 13, 2025, to acquit Gopinaath of murdering Nhaveen, who was 18 at the time, at a park along Jalan Bunga Raya between 11pm and midnight on June 9, 2017.

Gopinaath was charged in 2021, four years after the incident, while the prosecution’s seventh witness was testifying during the trial. The Court of Appeal also ordered four men – J. Ragesuthan and S. Gokulan, both now aged 27, as well as two others who were juveniles at the time of the incident – to enter their defence on a murder charge after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against the Penang High Court’s decision on Oct 3, 2023, to discharge and acquit them.

The appellate court also remitted the case to the Penang High Court for the four men to enter their defence. The four were further ordered to enter their defence on a charge of causing injury to Nhaveen’s friend, T. Previin, near the Karpal Singh Learning Centre along Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor, between 11pm and midnight on June 9, 2017. Nhaveen sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of youths in an incident along Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor.

His friend, Previin, was also reportedly assaulted by the same group with motorcycle helmets but managed to escape and seek help. — Bernama What to do when Muslim fathers in Malaysia don’t pay child support? Single mothers’ group proposes blanket sums for quick court relief What to do when Muslim fathers in Malaysia don’t pay child support? Single mothers’ group proposes blanket sums for quick court relie





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Nasi Lemak Pak Man Damansara Utama Sambal Paru Rendang Ayam Republicans Trump's Iran Deal Bullying Victim T. Nhaveen Federal Court S. Gopinaath Penang Jalan Bunga Raya Jalan Kaki Bukit Gelugor Muslim Fathers In Malaysia Child Support Single Mothers’ Group Blanket Sums

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