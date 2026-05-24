Latest Ebola outbreaks in DRC and Uganda, the third largest in history

The latest Ebola outbreaks in DRC and Uganda are recorded to be the third largest in history. With nearly 750 suspected cases and almost 90 confirmed cases within weeks of being declared.

The latest Ebola outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda are the third largest in history, with nearly 750 suspected cases and almost 90 confirmed cases within weeks of being declared.

The largest Ebola epidemic took place between 2014 and 2016 in West Africa, with 28,600 recorded cases, while the second biggest outbreak occurred in DRC between 2018 and 2020, with over 3,470 cases recorded. The current outbreak is spreading rapidly in one of the most volatile and vulnerable regions of the world. Cuts to international health aid over the past year are adding to the burden of efforts to contain the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, legally binding member states under the International Health Regulations to ramp up their defences. Despite having no direct flights from DRC or Uganda to Malaysia, the country has taken proactive measures to prevent the virus from entering





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Ebola Outbreaks Democratic Republic Of Congo (DRC) Uganda Third Largest In History World Health Organisation (WHO) International Health Regulations International Health Regulations Outbreak Status Ministry Of Health Border Screening Border Security

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