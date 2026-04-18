Late Roster Change Sees Chong Jie Yu Replace Injured Pearly Tan for Malaysia at 2026 Uber Cup

Malaysia's national women's badminton team will feature a revised lineup at the 2026 Uber Cup in Horsens, Denmark, with 21-year-old women's doubles player Chong Jie Yu stepping in for Pearly Tan, who is sidelined due to a back injury. This unexpected change alters BAM's initial plan to maintain an unchanged squad.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has announced a significant last-minute alteration to the national women's squad for the 2026 Uber Cup . Chong Jie Yu has been named as the replacement for Pearly Tan, who has been forced to withdraw due to a persistent back injury. This decision marks a departure from the association's initial intention to field an unchanged roster of nine players for the prestigious tournament, scheduled to take place in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24th to May 3rd.

The news was officially confirmed by BAM in a statement released yesterday, highlighting that the 21-year-old women's doubles specialist's inclusion is to fill the void left by Tan's absence. Chong Jie Yu will join the national team's training camp in Herning, Denmark, to commence preparations for the upcoming championship. Her integration into the squad is expected to inject a new dynamic into the national women's doubles strategy, particularly in the crucial task of establishing an optimal partnership. Prior to this development, Pearly Tan's regular partner, M. Thinaah, had been in the process of forging immediate chemistry with other players within the team, a necessity driven by the unavailability of her established doubles partner. The decision regarding Pearly's participation was made with the overarching goal of ensuring the team is in peak condition to compete effectively. According to the national doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky, the assessment was that Pearly Tan was not currently at the required level of fitness to contend in such a high-stakes competition. This pragmatic approach underscores BAM's commitment to fielding a competitive and well-prepared contingent. Malaysia's lineup for the 2026 Uber Cup will also include the formidable pairing of Carmen Ting and Ong Xin Yee, as well as the duo of Low Zi Yu and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan. The intensive training period in Herning is poised to be a critical phase for these pairs to hone their synergy and tactical understanding ahead of their Group D encounters. The team is set to face formidable opponents, including Japan, Turkey, and South Africa, making the pre-tournament preparations of paramount importance. The late roster adjustment, while presenting a challenge, also offers an opportunity for new combinations to develop and for emerging talents like Chong Jie Yu to prove their mettle on the international stage, contributing to Malaysia's aspirations in the Uber Cup





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Badminton Uber Cup Malaysia Team Change Injury

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