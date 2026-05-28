Laos Cave Rescue: Rescuers Racing Against Time to Save Trapped Individuals

Rescuers in Laos are working against time to rescue seven people trapped in a flooded cave. Specialist divers found five men alive, but they have yet to be pulled out due to flooding, collapse risks and other hazards underground.

Rescuers in Laos are racing against time to rescue seven people trapped in a flooded cave . Specialist divers found five men alive on Wednesday, but they have yet to be pulled out due to flooding, collapse risks and other hazards underground.

The seven have been stuck inside the cave in central Xaysomboun province since May 20. They were searching for gold but got trapped after heavy rain triggered flash flooding, blocking their exit. With more rainfall expected, Thai rescuer Kengkad Bongkawong said teams were racing to remove water from the cave.

Foreign rescuers, including divers involved in the 2018 retrieval of a youth football team from a flooded cave in Thailand, joined Laotian volunteers this week after local groups requested specialist personnel and equipment to aid efforts. Additional divers from Japan, France, Indonesia and Thailand were expected to arrive on Friday to prevent emergencies, including the risk from additional rainwater expected to flow in tomorrow.

The cave system, located in a remote mountainous area, extends deep underground, with multiple levels and tight tunnels. On Thursday morning, rain sent more soil and water into the cave. Local villagers, rescue groups and logistics workers were also supporting the operation, with more than 20 people standing by at the cave entrance. Morale improved yesterday, and people are happy and hopeful today after the five people were found.

The fate of two of the trapped individuals remains unknown, and rescuers are working against time to bring them to safety. If there isn't too much more rain, they may be able to bring them out today. But if heavier rain comes, it could take a few more days. Rescuers are racing to pump out water from the cave to facilitate the extraction of the trapped individuals.

The operation is complex, with multiple hazards and risks involved, but rescuers are working tirelessly to bring the trapped individuals to safety





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laos Cave Rescue Trapped Individuals Rescue Efforts Flooded Cave Specialist Divers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Laos intensifies forest restoration nationwideSEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Unionised ⁠workers at Samsung Electronics have approved a highly contentious bonus pay deal - one ⁠that averts a massive 18-day strike but also exacerbates deep disparities in fortunes among ‌workers at the tech conglomerate.

Read more »

International Rescue Endeavors Seek Seven Trapped Miners in Laotian Cave FloodIn a dramatic week‑long operation that has drawn international attention, rescue teams in Laos and Finland are racing against time to locate seven villagers trapped by flash flooding in a remote cave system. The storm‑soaked cavern, once a gold mine, now tests the limits of spelunking expertise, highlight enduring community spirit and the importance of safety protocols.

Read more »

New public PJ hospital: Selangor govt looking to speed up land processes, says MBVIENTIANE: Rescuers were 'racing against time' on Wednesday (May 27) to extract seven people trapped in a flooded cave for a week in Laos, a specialist diver involved in the operation said.

Read more »

Five found alive after week-long cave entrapment in Laos, search continues for twoRescue teams in Laos have located five of seven people who were trapped in a cave for about a week after entering to search for gold. The search continues for the remaining two individuals, with Thai and Lao rescuers involved, including a diver from the notable 2018 Thai cave rescue.

Read more »