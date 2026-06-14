Lao Telecom and China-Laos Railway Sign Deal to Expand 4G Network Along Rail Line

Lao Telecommunication Public Company and Laos-China Railway Company Limited have signed a cooperation agreement to expand telecommunications infrastructure along the 224-km Vientiane-Luang Prabang railway. The project, worth over US$8 million, will see Lao Telecom lease railway infrastructure to build a 4G network, improving internet access for passengers and supporting Laos's digital development.

Lao Telecom munication Public Company and Laos-China Railway Company Limited have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to launch an expansion project for telecommunication signals along the Laos-China Railway .

The signing ceremony took place on June 11 at the headquarters of Lao Telecom, attended by senior officials from both companies, the Ministry of Technology and Communications, and the Chinese Embassy. The project covers the 224-kilometre rail corridor from Vientiane to Luang Prabang and is divided into two phases with a total budget exceeding US$8 million. Laos-China Railway will lease its infrastructure, including mobile signal stations and fibre-optic cables, to Lao Telecom, enabling the deployment of a 4G mobile network.

The initiative aims to provide passengers with fast and reliable internet access, targeting at least 3Mbps speeds and covering 90% of the route upon completion. Phase I, slated for completion by the end of 2026, will cover about 64% of open areas, while Phase II will start in early 2027. This partnership underscores a commitment to digital modernization and improved travel experiences, aligning with Lao Telecom's mission to serve the Lao people through technological advancement





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Laos-China Railway Lao Telecom 4G Network Telecommunication Expansion Vientiane-Luang Prabang Railway

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