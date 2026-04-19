Langkawi Sees Remarkable Tourism Surge, Duty-Free Status Revival Urged

Langkawi experienced a nearly threefold increase in tourist arrivals between 2021 and last year, with figures exceeding three million. The Kedah state government believes reinstating the island's full duty-free status, particularly for luxury goods and vehicles, is crucial for further boosting tourism and economic growth.

Langkawi, the enchanting Jewel of Kedah, has witnessed a phenomenal resurgence in tourist arrivals, with numbers nearly tripling from 2021 to the past year. This substantial growth underscores the island's enduring global appeal and its successful recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Official figures released by Kedah's Darul Aman Information Secretariat, drawing from data provided by the Langkawi Development Authority (Lada), reveal a dramatic increase from 1,093,937 visitors in 2021 to an impressive 3,215,730 last year. This surge comfortably pushed Langkawi past the three million visitor mark, signaling a robust comeback for the popular destination. The upward trajectory has been consistent, with arrivals climbing from 2.58 million in 2022 to 2.81 million in 2023, and further to 2.9 million in 2024. These figures are a clear testament to Langkawi’s sustained allure for a diverse range of travelers, encompassing both domestic sightseers and international globetrotters. Kedah's tourism committee chairman, Mohd Salleh Saidin, emphasized that these statistics demonstrate the island has not diminished in its attractiveness. He firmly believes that the full reinstatement of Langkawi's duty-free status would significantly bolster this position and further accelerate tourism growth. Salleh specifically highlighted the potential benefits of restoring duty-free privileges on premium goods such as tobacco products, including high-end cigars, and on luxury automobiles. He expressed a strong conviction that such a move would inject further vitality into the island's tourism sector. 'Langkawi has never lost its magic, and we believe tourist arrivals will rise even more significantly if this status is fully reinstated,' he stated, underscoring the confidence in the island's inherent appeal. The chairman further elaborated on the broader economic implications, noting that strengthening Langkawi’s tourism proposition would not only directly benefit the local communities and businesses on the island but also make a substantial contribution to the overall economic growth of Kedah state. Moreover, it would serve to reinforce Malaysia's image as a premier tourist destination on the international stage, attracting a wider array of visitors and investment. The proposal to fully reinstate Langkawi’s duty-free status has recently gained significant momentum. This renewed attention was spurred by a direct call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who advocated for a comprehensive review of the island's economic incentives. Prior to the Prime Minister's intervention, the esteemed Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, had also voiced his support for the restoration of these privileges. During the opening of the Kedah state assembly, His Royal Highness had explicitly called for the island’s duty-free status to be fully reinstated, highlighting its historical importance and its potential to drive contemporary economic prosperity. This high-level backing from both the federal and state leadership indicates a strong governmental commitment to exploring avenues that can further enhance Langkawi's competitiveness and appeal as a world-class tourist and economic hub. The island's remarkable recovery and the proactive steps being taken to revitalize its duty-free status paint a promising picture for its future, aiming to secure its position as a leading destination for years to come





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