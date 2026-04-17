Langkawi's Duty-Free Status Under Review for Economic Revival

Malaysia's Prime Minister confirms that the government is thoroughly examining proposals to reinstate Langkawi's duty-free status as part of a broader strategy to boost the island's economy and tourism sector, following concerns raised by the Sultan of Kedah about the impact of recent taxation changes.

The Malaysian government is actively considering the reinstatement of Langkawi 's duty-free status as a pivotal measure to invigorate the island's struggling economy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that the proposal is undergoing thorough examination, acknowledging a recent decline in Langkawi 's standing as a premier tourist hotspot. He has specifically tasked the Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, with a comprehensive review of the matter.

This initiative stems from growing concerns about the island's economic performance and the need to restore its former appeal. The Prime Minister indicated that the government is exploring multiple avenues to revitalize Langkawi, recognizing that the current cost of living and doing business on the island has become a significant deterrent for visitors and investors alike. He expressed gratitude to His Royal Highness the Sultan of Kedah for championing this cause, emphasizing that the government is committed to a diligent and meticulous study of the proposal.

This is not a new consideration, he noted, but the recent surge in appeals has necessitated a more urgent and in-depth evaluation. The urgency of this review is underscored by the Sultan of Kedah’s explicit request on Monday, April 13th. During the opening of the Kedah State Legislative Assembly’s first meeting of the fourth term, His Royal Highness urged the Federal Government to fully restore Langkawi's duty-free status.

He articulated that specific policy changes, particularly concerning taxation on vehicles and tobacco products, have unfortunately diminished the island's unique selling proposition as a leading tourist destination in Malaysia. The Sultan’s plea, delivered at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar, highlights the direct impact of these taxation policies on the island's economic vitality and its ability to attract and retain tourists.

The government's willingness to re-evaluate these policies reflects a recognition of the economic challenges faced by Langkawi and a commitment to finding effective solutions to its economic revival. The potential restoration of duty-free status is viewed as a significant catalyst that could reignite tourism, stimulate local businesses, and ultimately contribute to a broader economic recovery for the island.

The government's proactive approach signals a strong intent to address the concerns raised and to implement measures that will bolster Langkawi's appeal and economic prosperity in the long term. This review is expected to involve extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including tourism operators, local businesses, and residents, to ensure that any proposed changes are sustainable and beneficial for the island's future.

The current economic landscape necessitates such a strategic re-evaluation, and the government's commitment to this process is a positive step towards securing Langkawi's economic resurgence.





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