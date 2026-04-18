Landscaper Electrocuted During Tree Clearing Operation at Selangor Construction Site

A tragic incident at a Selangor construction site resulted in the electrocution of a 34-year-old landscaper. The Selangor Occupational Safety and Health Department is investigating the incident, which occurred when the victim was using a chainsaw to clear branches from a fallen tree. The department is examining the possibility of a lack of risk assessment by the contractor and the presence of exposed electrical wires at the site. Investigations are ongoing, and legal action could be taken against the employer if safety regulations were breached.

A devastating accident has claimed the life of a 34-year-old Malaysian landscaper at a construction site in Selangor . The incident, which occurred on April 15th at approximately 2:05 PM, involved the victim using a chainsaw to remove branches from a tree that had fallen onto the site's hoarding.

The Selangor Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) has launched a thorough investigation into the matter, highlighting potential contributing factors that could have been prevented with adequate safety protocols. Initial findings at the accident scene revealed the presence of several electrical wires hanging precariously from the hoarding of the construction site, raising serious concerns about electrical hazards. The department has not dismissed the possibility that the lack of a comprehensive risk assessment by the contractor responsible for the site prior to the work being undertaken played a significant role in this fatality. This underscores a critical element of workplace safety that requires rigorous adherence. The fallen tree, according to the department's investigations, had collapsed the previous day, April 14th, a consequence of severe weather conditions characterized by heavy rain and strong winds. This environmental factor, while a natural event, should have been a key consideration in the planning and execution of any subsequent clearing operations. The Selangor DOSH has taken immediate action by issuing a letter of prohibition of disturbance at the incident location, effectively halting further work until the investigation is complete. Furthermore, the Energy Commission has been formally contacted to procure a technical report detailing the specific cause of the electrical leakage that is believed to have contributed to the tragedy. The investigation process is actively underway and involves the summoning of the employer of the main contractor, the sub-contractor, and any relevant witnesses. These proceedings are being conducted under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, a pivotal piece of legislation that mandates employers to ensure the safety and health of their employees while they are at work. This legal framework emphasizes the fundamental duty of care that employers owe to their workforce. The severity of potential breaches of this Act is underscored by the provision for legal action, which can include substantial penalties. Any employer found to be in violation of the Act's provisions could face a maximum fine of RM500,000.00 upon conviction. This stringent legal recourse serves as a clear deterrent against negligence and non-compliance with safety standards. The department has reiterated the paramount responsibility of employers in proactively identifying workplace hazards, conducting thorough risk assessments, and implementing appropriate control measures before initiating any work activities. The failure to do so not only endangers the lives of workers but also carries significant legal and financial repercussions. The department stressed that such unfortunate incidents are entirely preventable when employers meticulously adhere to established safety procedures and continuously implement robust risk controls for all planned work activities. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of a proactive and diligent approach to workplace safety, emphasizing that a commitment to best practices is not merely a regulatory requirement but a moral imperative to protect human life. The ongoing investigations aim to ascertain the precise sequence of events and to hold accountable those responsible for any lapses in safety protocols that led to this fatal outcome. The employer's role in creating a secure working environment is multifaceted, encompassing not only the initial assessment of risks but also the ongoing monitoring and adaptation of safety measures as circumstances change. The presence of exposed electrical wires in close proximity to a work area where heavy machinery was being operated is a particularly concerning aspect that requires thorough scrutiny. This situation highlights a potential breakdown in the contractor's duty to ensure that the site was safe for the intended operations, especially given the recent occurrence of a fallen tree





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electrocution Workplace Safety Construction Site Selangor Occupational Safety And Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Selangor introduces guidelines to streamline care centre registration, governanceSHAH ALAM, April 16 — The Selangor state government today launched the guidelines for care centres and nurseries for the elderly, children and persons with disabilities, as a...

Read more »

Agriculture Ministry welcomes Selangor’s RM131m plan to boost food sector resiliencePUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has welcomed the Selangor government’s initiative to introduce the Selangor Resilience Enhancement...

Read more »

Sunway Construction Secures RM1.75 Billion Data Centre Project in SelangorSunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon) has been awarded a significant RM1.75 billion contract for the construction, completion, testing, and commissioning of a hyperscale data centre in Bandar Serendah, Selangor. The project, secured through a construction agreement with an international hyperscaler, is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2026 and conclude in the third quarter of 2028. While not expected to materially impact immediate earnings, the project is projected to contribute positively to SunCon's financial performance from 2026 onwards.

Read more »

Aksi Selangor, Kuching City ibarat pra final Piala MalaysiaAksi separuh akhir kedua Piala Malaysia antara Kuching City berdepan Selangor FC di Stadium Negeri, malam ini aksi pra final Piala Malaysia.

Read more »

Improved care centre guidelines for SelangorLOS ANGELES, April ⁠16 (Reuters) - Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ⁠years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 ‌billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

Read more »

Selangor ‘tempang’ jumpa Kuching City, misi lunas dendamSelangor FC boleh dikatakan tempang berikutan terpaksa turun tanpa dua figura penting pasukan iaitu Kim Pan Gon dan Chrigor Moraes.

Read more »