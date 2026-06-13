Landowner Urges Public to Halt Old Photos as Demolition of Former Rohingya Settlement Progresses in Hulu Langat

The owner of the plot that once housed an illegal Rohingya camp in Kampung Kenangan asks residents to stop sharing outdated images and to allow staged demolition to continue, stressing coordination with authorities and adherence to legal procedures.

In the town of Hulu Langat , the owner of the land where an illegal Rohingya settlement was once located in Kampung Kenangan has appealed to the public to stop circulating outdated photographs of the site and to allow the ongoing demolition work to proceed without interference.

The landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained that demolition activities have already begun on several sections of the structures that once housed the refugees, but the progress is not reflected in the images that continue to spread on social media.



According to the spokesperson, the demolition crews have cleared parts of the back area of the compound, yet those cleared sections have not been shown in the viral pictures.

Most of the images being shared are from 2024 and early 2025, taken before police intervened and before any demolition work started. The current demolition, however, is being carried out in stages in coordination with local authorities, and the remaining buildings are slated for removal according to an agreed plan.

The spokesperson inspected the demolition site today and confirmed that the work is well underway, though the media has continued to showcase only the older, pre‑demolition photographs, giving the public a misleading impression of the situation.



The landowner is now seeking guidance from the District Land Office (Pejabat Daerah dan Tanah, PDT) to ensure that every step of the demolition follows proper legal procedures.

He recounted a recent meeting with officials from the land office, who provided advice on how to manage the clearance and offered on‑site guidance about the necessary steps.

"I want to handle this in the correct manner," he said, emphasizing his commitment to transparency and due process. He also extended an apology to community members who may have felt disturbed or offended by the earlier circumstances surrounding the illegal settlement.

"We are doing everything we can to address the issue in line with government recommendations and directives," he added.



The spokesperson praised the government and law‑enforcement agencies for their active role in the matter, noting that they have conducted inspections, issued fines, and taken appropriate enforcement actions.

"The authorities are doing their job. They have come for inspections, issued summonses, and taken the necessary steps," he said. He urged the public to give space for the demolition to finish, allowing the area to be fully cleared and repurposed in accordance with official plans, and to refrain from further dissemination of outdated images that could mislead the community about the current state of the site.

The demolition is expected to continue in phases over the coming weeks, with the remaining structures slated for removal once all regulatory approvals are secured





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hulu Langat Kampung Kenangan Rohingya Settlement Demolition Landowner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Isu penempatan Rohingya perlu dibawa ke KabinetPenyelesaian yang lebih menyeluruh perlu dirangka bagi menangani isu penempatan komuniti Rohingya di Selangor

Read more »

Rohingya man charged with robbery at Razif Sidek’s houseThe 27-year-old contractor is alleged to have committed the offence at the former national shuttler's home in Taman Tun Dr Ismail last month.

Read more »

Rohingya man pleads not guilty to robbing Badminton legend Razif Sidek's house'Scooby-Doo: Origins' is Netflix's upcoming live-action series, slated for release in 2027.

Read more »

Malaysia spends $30 million annually on Rohingya health care, sparking public concern over refugee birthsAn associate professor warns that high birth rates among Rohingya refugees are overloading Malaysia's public hospitals and schools, urging the Home Affairs Ministry to implement better registration and monitoring systems.

Read more »