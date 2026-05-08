Landlord Publishes Blacklist Entry After Tenant Caused Damage, Took Light Fittings

A landlord in Kuching, Sarawak, alleged that a tenant who owed more than two months' rent left his property in disarray after being asked to leave, taking light fittings with her and destroying the door locks before she went. Marshall Tan posted 16 photographs of the damage on Facebook under his album 'Diary 2026,' identifying the unit as being located in MJC Batu Kawa. He named the tenant and appended what appears to be a partial identity card number alongside her name -- effectively publishing a public blacklist entry visible to anyone in the area.

A landlord in Kuching, Sarawak, alleged that a tenant who owed more than two months' rent left his property in disarray after being asked to leave, taking light fittings with her and destroying the door locks before she went.

Marshall Tan posted 16 photographs of the damage on Facebook under his album 'Diary 2026,' identifying the unit as being located in MJC Batu Kawa. He named the tenant and appended what appears to be a partial identity card number alongside her name -- effectively publishing a public blacklist entry visible to anyone in the area.

In his post, Tan said he had given the tenant extra time to pay after she told him she had two young children and asked for leniency. He felt sorry for her and agreed to wait; when she was eventually asked to leave three days ago, he said she left the unit filled with rubbish. The door locks had been broken, and the light fittings had been removed and taken.

Photographs shared in the post show the interior of the unit in severe disrepair -- debris piled across the floor, a blackened sink, and what appears to be years of accumulated grime. Dismissed -- Three Years Before She Moved In. Several commenters questioned whether the state of the unit was consistent with only two months of neglect, with one suggesting it appeared the property had been abandoned for far longer.

Tan did not say in his post whether he had filed a police report or intended to pursue the matter through civil channels. The post drew more than 45,000 views and hundreds of comments, many from landlords who said they had faced similar situations. One commenter, Yuri Teh, described a tenant who had presented herself as a police officer and wore a uniform to support the claim.

The tenant owed three months' rent and left behind unpaid utility bills totalling more than RM1,400. When Teh went to the police station, the tenant had named as her workplace, she was told the woman had been dismissed from the force three years earlier -- around the time she first moved in. The Fine Print Landlord





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