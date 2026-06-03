Lamine Yamal's Recovery Boosts Spain's World Cup Hopes

Spanish coach Luis De La Fuente expresses confidence in Lamine Yamal's recovery from hamstring injury, boosting Spain's World Cup hopes.

Madrid: Fans of Spain can breathe a sigh of relief as young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is reportedly recovering well from the hamstring injury he suffered on April 22.

The 18-year-old player was forced to leave the field during his team's La Liga match against Celta Vigo after scoring the winning goal with a penalty kick. Following the incident, Barcelona confirmed that Yamal would undergo conservative treatment and miss the remainder of the league matches, but was expected to return to full fitness in time for the World Cup.

The positive development was confirmed by Spanish coach Luis De La Fuente, who expressed confidence that the player would be fully fit for their first match against Cape Verde on June 16.

'We know he will arrive in good shape, and I even dare to say that he may be ready for the first match,' De La Fuente told Spanish media. Yamal was one of the pillars of the Spanish team and was also surprised by the severity of the injury he suffered and feared it would affect his chances of playing in the biggest stage of the world.

'I have never experienced a hamstring injury like this and I was worried it was serious or would recur, so I was worried I would miss the World Cup,' Yamal said. Meanwhile, De La Fuente emphasized that the team's spirit was higher after becoming European champions, and also aimed to win the second World Cup for Spain.

The 64-year-old coach previously sparked controversy when he announced a 26-man squad for Spain without a single representative from Real Madrid, but De La Fuente remained firm in his decision.

'For me, the best team is the Spanish national team. I don't see where the players come from or their background. What matters is the Spanish player who is proud to represent the country and be part of a united nation,' he said. Spain is scheduled to play several friendly matches before opening their World Cup campaign, which will see them placed in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

Since winning the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa, Spain has failed to make a deep run in the next three editions, failing to advance beyond the group stage





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