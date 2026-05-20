Lai Ching-te: Foreign forces cannot decide Taiwan's future

President Lai Ching-te delivered an address on the second anniversary of his taking office, asserting that foreign forces cannot decide the future of Taiwan, a democratic island heavily reliant on US security backing to deter a potential Chinese attack. The remarks came after US President Donald Trump suggested arms sales to Taiwan as a bargaining chip with China.

Taiwan ’s President Lai Ching-te delivers an address on the second anniversary of his taking office at the Presidential Office in Taipei on May 20, 2026.

Since Trump took office, Taiwan has been under intense pressure to spend more on its own protection and increase investment in the US. Taiwan has pouring billions of dollars into upgrading its military and developing its own defence industry, but the island remains heavily reliant on US sales of high-tech weaponry that it would need in a conflict with China.

Lai’s remarks came days after US President Donald Trump suggested arms sales to Taiwan could be used as a bargaining chip with China, which claims the island is part of its territory and has threatened to seize it by force. Lai’s government has been on the offensive, insisting that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Trump made no commitments to China on arms sales to the island.

Taipei says China is the ‘root cause’ of regional instability and US arms sales are a legal commitment to the defence of the island democracy





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