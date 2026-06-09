Lahad Datu District Disaster Management Committee Steps Up Monitoring Following Tsunami Warning

The Lahad Datu District Disaster Management Committee has stepped up monitoring of waters off the district following a tsunami warning issued after a strong earthquake struck Mindanao, the Philippines. The committee chairman, Firuz Izualdeen Mohd Dzul, said the situation in Lahad Datu remains under control and no untoward incidents have been reported.

The Lahad Datu District Disaster Management Committee has stepped up monitoring of waters off the district following a tsunami warning issued after a strong earthquake struck Mindanao , the Philippines .

The committee chairman, Firuz Izualdeen Mohd Dzul, said the situation in Lahad Datu remains under control and no untoward incidents have been reported. Security personnel have been deployed to several strategic locations near coastal areas to enhance monitoring and enable swift action if required. Residents living near coastal areas have been advised to remain vigilant and comply with instructions issued by the authorities.

The Lahad Datu Civil Defence Force has also begun monitoring the tsunami risk, with several areas at high risk of tsunami threats, including Tungku, Felda Sahabat, Tanjung Labian and Tambisan. A tsunami warning of up to 0.4 metres was issued, with waves expected to hit the coastal areas of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu between 10.30am and 12pm Monday.

The villagers in Kampung Tanjung Labian have also reported a strange phenomenon occurring, with river and sea waters flowing differently from usual. The water is rising and flowing from downstream to upstream, and the villagers are taking early precautions by seeking shelter and moving to higher ground for safety





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Lahad Datu Tsunami Warning Mindanao Philippines Disaster Management Water Monitoring

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