LAC Malaysia Launches LAC Community to Champion Holistic Wellness

LAC Malaysia introduces the LAC Community, a new platform focused on movement, education, and shared wellness experiences, aiming to address physical inactivity among Malaysians and promote sustainable healthy lifestyles. The initiative includes monthly events and the return of FitVibes 2.0 with a Pickleball Championship.

LAC Malaysia has unveiled the LAC Community , a comprehensive platform dedicated to fostering wellness through movement, education, and shared experiences, coinciding with the observance of World Health Day in 2026.

This launch addresses a growing need among Malaysians for sustainable wellness practices, particularly given national statistics revealing that approximately one-third of adult Malaysians lead physically inactive lifestyles. The inaugural community event, hosted at PJ Collective, served as a vibrant introduction to the platform, uniting wellness enthusiasts for a morning dedicated to physical activity, meaningful connections, and holistic wellbeing.

The event thoughtfully integrated curated exercise sessions – encompassing strength training, rope flow, and propulsor speed training – with a nourishing smoothie bar offering beverages enhanced with LAC supplements, embodying LAC Malaysia’s core philosophy that lasting health is cultivated through consistent, small habits, bolstered by community support, conscious lifestyle choices, and proper nutritional intake. The LAC Community transcends the conventional role of a supplement provider, evolving into a dynamic hub where individuals can actively learn, engage in physical activity, and forge connections through expertly guided sessions and collaborative experiences designed to nurture healthier habits over time.

Patrick Fam, General Manager of LAC Malaysia, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating that it represents a pivotal step in the company’s dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles beyond simply offering products. He expressed hope that the community will inspire individuals to proactively prioritize their wellbeing, ultimately fostering a supportive environment that empowers long-term adherence to healthy practices.

This initiative solidifies LAC Malaysia’s position as a trusted wellness partner, extending its support beyond product offerings to encompass education, community involvement, and the integration of wellness into daily life. Looking ahead, LAC Malaysia plans a series of monthly community events, including strength training workshops, guided pickleball sessions focusing on footwork and technique, and other accessible movement activities. Updates and details regarding these events will be regularly shared through the official Instagram channels @laccommunity.my.

Further expanding its community engagement, LAC Malaysia is set to relaunch FitVibes 2.0 in June 2026, building upon the success of the 2025 event. This larger-scale, movement-centric event will serve as a major milestone for the LAC Community platform, featuring a diverse array of fitness classes, wellness workshops, and recovery-focused activities, reflecting LAC’s commitment to a holistic approach to everyday wellbeing.

A key attraction of FitVibes 2.0 will be the inaugural LAC Pickleball Championship, capitalizing on the sport’s surging global popularity and its accessibility to individuals of all fitness levels. This championship aims to foster a sense of community through active participation, promoting sportsmanship, connection, and a shared dedication to healthy living.

Individuals interested in joining the LAC Community and participating in upcoming events, including FitVibes 2.0 and the LAC Pickleball Championship 2026, are encouraged to follow @lacmalaysia and @laccommunity.my on Instagram or visit www.lacworldwide.com/my for comprehensive information and updates. Registration for the LAC Pickleball Championship is currently open and accessible through the official tournament registration page, offering a fantastic opportunity to engage with the community and embrace an active lifestyle





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