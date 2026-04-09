Labubu Plush Toys to Become a Live-Action CGI Film

The viral Labubu plush toys are getting a live-action CGI film adaptation. Produced by Pop Mart in collaboration with Sony Pictures, the film will be directed and produced by Paul King of 'Paddington' and 'Wonka'. Kasing Lung, the creator of Labubu, will be an executive producer.

Labubu , the phenomenally popular plush toys that have thoroughly charmed (and considerably impacted the spending habits of) Generation Z across the globe, are officially venturing onto the silver screen. For those who might have somehow managed to evade the widespread obsession, Labubu s, the brainchild of Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung , have transformed into ubiquitous collectibles, adorning everything from shelves to handbags.

The story began approximately a decade ago, when Lung initially introduced the whimsical world of Labubu through a series of picture books, collectively identified as “The Monsters Trilogy”. This initial foray into storytelling laid the groundwork for the toy empire that would soon follow. The subsequent toys, meticulously produced and exclusively marketed by Pop Mart, rapidly escalated into a bona fide pop culture phenomenon. The craze reached unprecedented heights in the following years, fueled by celebrity endorsements, with prominent figures like Blackpink's Lisa and Rihanna visibly incorporating these charming trinkets into their personal styles, significantly amplifying their visibility and desirability, turning these toys into a symbol of status and trendiness within specific social circles. \The live-action CGI film adaptation of the Labubu universe, developed by Pop Mart in collaboration with Sony Pictures, is currently in its nascent stages of development, however, the production team boasts an impressive array of talent, suggesting a committed effort to bring the creatures’ instantly recognizable wide, mischievous smiles to life, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter. This collaborative venture, bringing together the resources and creative expertise of both Pop Mart and Sony Pictures, points toward a significant investment in the project and a commitment to ensuring a high level of visual quality and storytelling prowess in the final product. The choice of a live-action CGI format indicates a likely strategy to translate the physical presence of the toys and their distinctive visual characteristics to the cinematic realm while accommodating the complex animation requirements to render the creatures’ movements and expressions realistically and engagingly. \Directing and producing duties for the Labubu film have been entrusted to Paul King, celebrated for his work on both “Paddington” and the recent “Wonka” adaptation. King will also collaborate on the screenplay, co-writing with the award-winning screenwriter and playwright Steven Levenson, whose accolades include recognition for his work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tick, Tick…Boom!”. The involvement of such accomplished professionals signals a determination to deliver a film of high artistic merit and narrative complexity, balancing the need to appeal to existing Labubu fans with the ambition to attract a broader audience. Moreover, the original creator of Labubu, Kasing Lung, will actively participate as an executive producer, a role intended to guarantee that the film faithfully preserves the whimsical spirit and distinct artistic vision that characterize the original Labubu universe. While a definitive release date and casting details remain undisclosed at this juncture, the official announcement of the film project took place during the celebration of Labubu’s 10th-anniversary global exhibition tour, where Lung’s continued involvement was confirmed. This global exhibition tour serves not only as a celebration of the success and popularity of Labubu but also as a platform for generating anticipation and excitement for the upcoming film adaptation, building anticipation and anticipation amongst fans worldwide





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Labubu Pop Mart Kasing Lung Paul King Film Adaptation CGI Toys Entertainment Sony Pictures

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