The Labuan Super Novice 4X4 Challenge 2026 is a three-day event starting today at the Kiansam Off-Road Track. The second edition of the competition attracted participants from Labuan, Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei Darussalam. This year's championship is expected to be highly competitive, with 9th Kaamatan Challenge 4X4 Penampang champion Kamarulazhar Abdul Lahin among the contenders. Last year's participant and runner-up of the same event, Mohd Izzat, will also be competing. Two female drivers, Jovi Yih and Caroline Maurice, both from Sabah, are also set to take part. The championship will feature seven special stages, each presenting different obstacles and challenges. Participants must complete all stages to collect points towards the overall title. The participants were flagged off during a ceremony at the Kg Pantai Community Hall, officiated by Labuan Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rithuan Mohd Ismail. Labuan Corporation had contributed RM10,000 towards organizing the event. The closing ceremony and prize presentation are expected to be officiated by Labuan Four-Wheel Drive Club patron Datuk Mohd Rafi Alli Hassan. Some of the damage is believed to have been caused by an individual experiencing mental health issues.

A total of 40 participants will compete in the Labuan Super Novice 4X4 Challenge 2026 , a three-day event starting today at the Kiansam Off-Road Track .

The second edition of the competition attracted participants from Labuan, Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei Darussalam. This year's championship is expected to be highly competitive, with 9th Kaamatan Challenge 4X4 Penampang champion Kamarulazhar Abdul Lahin among the contenders. Last year's participant and runner-up of the same event, Mohd Izzat, will also be competing. Two female drivers, Jovi Yih and Caroline Maurice, both from Sabah, are also set to take part.

The championship will feature seven special stages, each presenting different obstacles and challenges. Participants must complete all stages to collect points towards the overall title. The participants were flagged off during a ceremony at the Kg Pantai Community Hall, officiated by Labuan Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rithuan Mohd Ismail. Labuan Corporation had contributed RM10,000 towards organizing the event.

The closing ceremony and prize presentation are expected to be officiated by Labuan Four-Wheel Drive Club patron Datuk Mohd Rafi Alli Hassan. Some of the damage is believed to have been caused by an individual experiencing mental health issues





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Labuan Super Novice 4X4 Challenge 2026 40 Participants Three-Day Event Kiansam Off-Road Track 9Th Kaamatan Challenge 4X4 Penampang Champion Kamarulazhar Abdul Lahin Last Year's Participant Mohd Izzat Two Female Drivers Jovi Yih Caroline Maurice Both From Sabah Special Stages Obstacles And Challenges Participants Must Complete All Stages Collect Points Towards The Overall Title Labuan Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rit Labuan Corporation Contributed RM10 000 Towards Organizing The Event Closing Ceremony And Prize Presentation Labuan Four-Wheel Drive Club Patron Datuk Mohd Mental Health Issues

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