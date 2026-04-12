Labuan Civil Servant Acquitted of Corruption Charges

A civil servant from Labuan Corporation, Dayang Salmah Abbas, has been acquitted of corruption charges related to contracts awarded to a company linked to her. The Sessions Court judge ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

KOTA KINABALU: Dayang Salmah Abbas , a 54-year-old civil servant formerly employed by Labuan Corporation, has been acquitted of four corruption charges following a Sessions Court ruling. The case, which centered around allegations of using a company registered under her name to obtain financial gain, concluded with Judge Jason Juga discharging and acquitting Dayang Salmah of all charges.

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The decision, delivered in Labuan on Friday, April 10th, was reached after the judge, sitting as a Corruption Court judge, determined that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused. This marked a significant turn of events in a case that had been ongoing since Dayang Salmah was first charged in December 2021.<\/p>

The charges stemmed from Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. The prosecution alleged that Dayang Salmah, a Grade N42 administrative officer, held an interest in a company known as RD Global. The company was awarded four contracts, related to training programs, with a total value of RM34,000 between November 2012 and March 2014.<\/p>

The trial itself commenced on March 18, 2024, and saw the prosecution presenting testimony from 12 witnesses before closing its case on October 23, 2025. This extended timeline underscores the complexity of the proceedings and the thoroughness with which the court examined the evidence presented.<\/p>

The judge's ruling, which ultimately led to the acquittal, was based on a careful assessment of the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense. In his detailed ruling, Judge Jason Juga acknowledged that the first legal requirement, that Dayang Salmah was indeed an officer of a government body, was fulfilled. However, he expressed material doubts regarding the crucial element of whether the accused had utilized her position to obtain gratification.<\/p>

This skepticism focused particularly on the alleged instructions given for requisitions that involved the aforementioned company, RD Global, which was linked to her. The defense, led by Datuk Seri K. Rakhbir Singh, strongly contended that Dayang Salmah's role within Labuan Corporation was purely administrative in nature.<\/p>

They emphasized that her responsibilities were limited to verifying budgetary availability, and that all approval and decision-making processes resided at higher organizational levels. Furthermore, the defense highlighted that Dayang Salmah had disclosed her interest in RD Global prior to the events in question and had obtained written approval from her department, further strengthening their argument against the charges.<\/p>

The acquittal signifies a significant victory for the defense and a setback for the prosecution in this high-profile corruption case. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of due process and the requirement for the prosecution to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.<\/p>





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Corruption Acquittal Labuan Sessions Court MACC Dayang Salmah Abbas RD Global Legal

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