KVDT2 Project: Two Years Ahead of Schedule, Modernizing Railway Infrastructure

The Klang Valley Double Track Phase 2 (KVDT2) upgrading project is expected to be completed next year, two years ahead of its original schedule. The project involves 265km of double-track railway infrastructure, covering the Salak Selatan-Seremban and Abdullah Hukum-Pelabuhan Klang routes. The upgrades will allow the railway system to support heavier axle loads of 20 tonnes, compared with the current 16-tonne limit, in line with the government's road-to-rail initiative. The growing pain in Malaysia's big toes

The Klang Valley Double Track Phase 2 (KVDT2) upgrading project is expected to be completed next year, two years ahead of its original schedule. The project involves 265km of double-track railway infrastructure, covering the Salak Selatan-Seremban and Abdullah Hukum-Pelabuhan Klang routes.

The upgrades will allow the railway system to support heavier axle loads of 20 tonnes, compared with the current 16-tonne limit, in line with the government's road-to-rail initiative. The growing pain in Malaysia's big toe





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KVDT2 Project Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad KTM Komuter Salak Selatan-Seremban Abdullah Hukum-Pelabuhan Klang Double-Track Railway Infrastructure Upgrades Heavier Axle Loads Government's Road-To-Rail Initiative KTM Komuter Frequency Malaysia's Big Toes

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