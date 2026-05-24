Kuskop engages four financing agencies for MSMEs assistance, strengthens connections with SME support organizations

The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development is mobilising four of its financing agencies to provide advisory services, financing assistance, and outreach to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) struggling with cash flow problems or affected by economic crises. This is in line with the government's efforts to improve MSMEs' economic stability and prevent potential crises that could threaten the overall stability of the economy.

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives ( Kuskop ) is strengthening its connections with micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through four financing agencies , seeking to provide timely aid to those facing cash flow problems or affected by economic crises .

Kuskop's Minister, Steven Sim, announced the engagement of the agencies: National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional), Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), SME Bank, and Bank Rakyat. These agencies are regularly deployed, including during Kuskop's nationwide Madani Sales Programme.

Additionally, Kuskop will continue to offer assistance through moratoriums and loan repayment rescheduling to support MSMEs, with an improvement in the non-performing loan (NPL) rate involving financing agencies over the past two years. The government's efforts aim to ensure that MSMEs do not miss out on various initiatives aimed at increasing income and expanding businesses. The objective is to prevent potential crises of the financial kind that could threaten the overall stability of the economy





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Finance & Business Kuskop Entrepreneur Development Financing Agencies Msmes Cash Flow Problems Economic Crises Financial Assistance Outreach Programs Assistance Programs Scenario Economic Stability

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