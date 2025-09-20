KUSKOP Distributes RM2.4 Million to Bolster Indian Community Cooperatives

The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has allocated RM2.4 million in grants and financial assistance to support Indian community cooperatives in Selangor, Malaysia. The funds will be distributed through initiatives like Bakti MADANI and the Revolving Capital Fund, aiming to boost economic growth and entrepreneurial activities within the community. The announcement was made during the Selangor 2025 Cooperative and Entrepreneurship Cultural Programme, highlighting the growth of the cooperative movement in the state.

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives ( KUSKOP ) has announced the distribution of RM2.4 million in grants and financial assistance aimed at strengthening cooperatives within the Indian community. This significant financial injection underscores the government's commitment to supporting and fostering economic growth within this specific segment of the Malaysian population.

The initiatives are designed to provide critical resources for these cooperatives to enhance their operational capabilities, expand their reach, and ultimately contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the Indian community. The financial aid is channeled through various programs, including direct grants and revolving capital funds, carefully structured to address the diverse needs of these enterprises and empower them to thrive in a competitive market environment. The Ministry's proactive stance reflects a broader strategic objective of inclusive economic development, ensuring that all segments of society benefit from the nation's economic progress.\Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan elaborated on the allocation details, revealing that RM117,500 has been specifically allocated through the Bakti MADANI initiative. This targeted program provides crucial financial support to cooperatives, enabling them to undertake various projects that contribute to their sustainability and expansion. Furthermore, a substantial sum of RM2 million has been earmarked for the Revolving Capital Fund, a crucial mechanism that provides cooperatives with ongoing access to capital for their operational needs, investment in infrastructure, and expansion plans. An additional RM356,224 has been designated to benefit six companies owned by Indian entrepreneurs through the I-BAP initiative under SME Corp Malaysia. These initiatives collectively aim to boost entrepreneurial activities, improve financial standing, and encourage the development of business skills within the Indian community. The comprehensive approach includes providing financial support for operational needs and fostering the creation of new economic opportunities. More than 350 attendees participated in the Selangor 2025 Cooperative and Entrepreneurship Cultural Programme. This initiative facilitated the exchange of vital information regarding financing and development strategies, providing a valuable platform for cooperatives and entrepreneurs to learn and network. The programme facilitated information sharing between cooperatives and potential partners, enhancing collaboration and promoting best practices. It also created an environment to support and encourage entrepreneurial innovation. The purpose was to foster understanding and communication on critical development aspects.\Addressing the attendees, Ramanan highlighted the remarkable growth of the cooperative movement within Selangor. He stated that the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia had registered 2,189 cooperatives in Selangor as of December 30, 2024, with a substantial membership base exceeding 654,000 individuals. Notably, 121 of these cooperatives are owned by the Indian community, with a membership of over 52,882. Ramanan also noted the significant achievements of the Indian community cooperative movement. The assets of these cooperatives have reached a value of RM210 million, and their combined share capital and fees amount to RM134 million, demonstrating their significant financial strength and their crucial role in the local economy. The cooperatives' recorded revenue has reached RM12 million. Ramanan expressed his confidence that this positive trajectory could be further accelerated through enhanced collaboration between KUSKOP agencies, the cooperatives, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the Indian community. He urged cooperatives and MSMEs to innovate beyond conventional business models and explore new markets and opportunities to maximize the value of their operations and enhance their market competitiveness. Moreover, Ramanan recommended that the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia accelerate the adoption of digital applications. This will assist cooperatives in promoting their products in a more cost-effective manner, reaching wider audiences and increasing their visibility in the market place





