Kunak Rice Supply Recovers After Panic Buying, Sandakan Remains Stable

Rice supplies in Kunak, Sabah, have rebounded after days of shortages caused by panic buying fueled by social media misinformation. Purchase limits have been implemented to manage the situation, while Sandakan maintains a stable supply. The Ministry has taken action to address the problem, including the summoning of relevant parties. The public is advised to report any rice supply issues.

The rice supply situation in Kunak , Sabah , experienced a significant recovery on Thursday after several days of shortages. Suppliers successfully delivered both local and imported white rice to various businesses, including supermarkets and grocery stores, alleviating the pressure caused by panic buying among consumers. This positive development follows a period where outlets had completely run out of stock, forcing residents to scramble for available supplies.

The crisis was precipitated by the circulation of misinformation on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, coupled with unsubstantiated claims linking the local rice supply to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This fearmongering led to excessive purchasing, with some consumers buying as much as seven to ten bags of rice, far exceeding their immediate needs and contributing to the widespread scarcity. The impact was also felt by local nasi lemak vendors who struggled to obtain rice supplies since Sunday, further highlighting the severity of the situation and its impact on everyday life in the community. A survey conducted by the Daily Express on Friday revealed that supermarkets in Kunak town have become the primary destination for consumers seeking white rice, underscoring the urgency of the problem.\To mitigate the ongoing panic and ensure equitable distribution, both supermarkets and grocery stores have implemented purchase limits on white rice. Customers are now restricted to purchasing a maximum of 20 kg, which translates to two 10 kg bags, of local and imported varieties. However, fragrant rice continues to be available without any purchase restrictions. In response to the crisis, State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Jamawi Jaffar announced on Thursday that the Ministry has mandated a purchase limit of only two bags of rice per individual. This decisive measure was implemented following the discovery of widespread panic buying and over-purchasing behavior among consumers, despite assurances that the overall rice supply in the region remained sufficient. The Ministry has also taken proactive steps to address the issue by summoning all relevant agencies, including enforcement authorities, wholesalers, and retailers, to engage in a comprehensive discussion and devise strategies to ensure a stable and fair distribution of rice throughout the region. The aim is to calm the nerves of the public and stop this artificial scarcity. There has been a discussion on the matter of the misinformation spread, and whether legal measures can be taken against those who originated and spread it.\In contrast to the situation in Kunak, the rice supply in Sandakan remains stable and sufficient to meet the daily requirements of consumers. Azwan Amir, the Head of the Sandakan Branch of the Padi and Rice Regulatory (KPB), has issued an advisory urging consumers not to engage in panic buying, emphasizing the importance of remaining calm and informed. He also reassured the public that rice prices have remained unchanged, adhering to the established fixed prices. The public is strongly encouraged to report any concerns regarding rice supply in the district directly to the Sandakan Branch Padi and Rice Regulatory Office, or alternatively, utilize the complaint line at 089-227209 to register any grievances. This proactive approach aims to maintain transparency and facilitate the prompt resolution of any supply-related issues, helping to ensure continuous availability and reasonable prices for all residents of Sandakan. The ministry continues to monitor the situation for the rest of Sabah and to update the public about any necessary measures.\Cosmobeauté is expanding into Borneo with debut festival in KK. Cosmobeauté Malaysia and beautyexpo will expand into East Malaysia with the launch of the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from May 25 to 26





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Rice Supply Kunak Sandakan Panic Buying Sabah Shortage Prices Ministry Consumer Misinformation

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