Kulai Constituency Illuminated: 35 Solar Lamps Installed Under Sinar HARAPAN Project

The Kulai parliamentary constituency has completed the Sinar HARAPAN project, installing 35 solar lamps across seven locations. This RM122,500 initiative, spearheaded by MP Teo Nie Ching, aims to improve public safety and quality of life by providing sustainable lighting solutions to local residents.

KULAI: A significant upgrade in local infrastructure has been achieved in Kulai , Johor, with the completion of the Sinar HARAPAN project, which saw the installation of thirty-five solar-powered lamps across seven different locations within the Kulai parliamentary constituency.

The project, undertaken in response to requests from local residents, was finalized on September 11 and represents an investment of RM122,500 aimed at enhancing public safety and improving the quality of life for the community. The initiative was confirmed by the Kulai Member of Parliament, Teo Nie Ching, who also holds the position of Deputy Minister of Communications. The project underlines a commitment to sustainable energy solutions and provides a tangible improvement to the local environment, especially during evening and nighttime hours. Each of the installed solar lamps is designed to be highly efficient and long-lasting, contributing to reduced energy costs and environmental sustainability.\Each solar lamp is equipped with a 60-watt power capacity and stands at a height of six meters, providing ample illumination. The design incorporates smart technology to ensure optimal performance, operating for a continuous twelve-hour cycle, from 7 pm to 7 am daily. The lamps are equipped with durable batteries, engineered to provide power for two days in the event of overcast conditions or other unforeseen circumstances, guaranteeing consistent lighting. The maintenance of the lamps is covered under a comprehensive two-year warranty, ensuring that any operational issues are promptly addressed. During a recent site visit to Taman Impian Senai Arena, Teo Nie Ching personally observed the installations and confirmed the contractor's commitment to immediate attention for any potential malfunctions, highlighting the dedication to maintaining the integrity and functionality of the lighting infrastructure. The strategic distribution of the lamps across various locations reflects a comprehensive approach to lighting improvement, with multiple sites benefiting from the project's scope. \The installation sites include prominent public areas such as Taman Impiana Senai Recreation Park, which received four lamps, and Kampung Baru Senai, with two units installed. Further expansions encompass Kampung Baru Sengkang, where two lamps were installed, and Kampung Baru Ayer Bemban Recreation Park, which saw a significant enhancement with the addition of ten lighting units. The project extended to other important areas like Kampung Baru Sedenak, which received one lamp, and Dewan Raya PPS Kampung Murni Jaya, with ten units, ensuring a balanced distribution of lighting throughout the community. The final location to benefit from the project was Surau Ayer Bemban, where six solar lighting units were installed, further enhancing the community’s spaces. The LED solar lamp technology utilized for this project adheres to the highest standards of safety and quality, having secured approval from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and holding SIRIM certification. The cost per unit was approximately RM3,500, a price made more competitive through bulk procurement, a factor that allowed for the efficient allocation of resources and contributed to the overall value of the Sinar HARAPAN project. The project demonstrates a commitment to providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions while responding effectively to the needs of the local population and enhancing the overall well-being of the constituency. The project serves as a model for future sustainable infrastructure upgrades and highlights the effective use of renewable energy resources within a local community setting





