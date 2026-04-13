Kuching Flood Mitigation Plan Phase Two to Expand, Costing RM2.6 Billion

The Kuching City Flood Mitigation Plan's Phase Two will be expanded to include Semariang, with the total cost reaching RM2.6 billion. This decision follows a request from the Sarawak government, and Cabinet approval is pending. Additionally, completed RTB projects in Stakan and Sibu were handed over, and further phases are planned for Sibu's flood mitigation.

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Kuching City Flood Mitigation Plan ( RTB ), specifically its Phase Two, is set for expansion to encompass the Semariang area, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof. This decision comes as a direct result of a request from the Sarawak government, which recognized that the original Phase Two plan would impact water flow towards Semariang .

The government, acknowledging the critical need for a comprehensive flood mitigation strategy, is now in the final stages of securing Cabinet approval for the expansion. The expansion will add an estimated RM120 million to the project's budget, pushing the total cost of Phase Two to a significant RM2.6 billion. This project aims to address flood risks in Kuching's major urban areas and bolster the resilience of its growing catchment areas.

The initial plan, as previously outlined, encompasses infrastructure improvements such as the construction of two new bridges, a barrage, a tidal control gate, and a 6-kilometer bypass channel. These essential components are scheduled to be implemented between 2027 and 2033, aiming to provide long-term protection against increasingly frequent and severe flooding events. The government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens by proactively addressing the challenges posed by climate change and urban development.

Furthermore, this expansion highlights the importance of collaborative planning between federal and state governments in tackling complex infrastructural challenges. During a recent event, Datuk Fadillah Yusof, also serving as the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, oversaw the handover of two completed RTB projects. These projects, representing significant investments in flood mitigation, underscore the government's commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of flooding.

The handover took place at Masjid Darul Malihah in Kampung Bukit Berangan, where the Stakan RTB and Sibu RTB Phase Three projects were officially transferred to the state government. The Stakan RTB project, a crucial addition to the city's flood defenses, was completed at a cost of RM10 million. The Sibu RTB Phase Three, a more extensive undertaking, was completed with an investment of RM97.2 million.

These projects are testaments to the government's ongoing efforts to improve drainage systems, build flood walls, and strengthen the overall resilience of flood-prone areas. The successful completion of these projects is a significant milestone in safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of residents, as well as preserving infrastructure against the destructive forces of floods. It demonstrates the government’s resolve in investing in vital infrastructure that contributes to economic stability and community well-being.

Beyond Kuching, the government has also turned its attention to Sibu, where the RTB project will undergo further development with two additional phases planned. Phase Four is slated to be funded by the Sarawak state government, while Phase Five will be financed by the Federal Government. Datuk Fadillah Yusof emphasized that these phases are currently in the initial stages of study and design.

The Ministry is poised to provide support for the project proposals as soon as they are submitted, paving the way for the completion of the comprehensive flood mitigation plan for Sibu. This collaborative approach, involving both federal and state resources, exemplifies the government's dedication to mitigating the risks of flooding throughout Sarawak. The planned projects are crucial to shielding the city from the threat of recurrent floods, safeguarding infrastructure, and bolstering community resilience.

The government is steadfast in its commitment to proactively addressing flood risks, implementing effective measures to mitigate their impact, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all its citizens. It also reflects the government's understanding of the importance of continuous investment in infrastructure to support sustainable development. By prioritizing projects like these, the government aims to create safer, more resilient communities across Sarawak.





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