Kuching City FC Makes History, Reaches First Malaysia Cup Final After Defeating Selangor FC

Kuching City FC has secured their maiden appearance in the Malaysia Cup final after a 1-0 victory over Selangor FC in the second leg of their semi-final. Petrus Shitembi scored the decisive goal, while Selangor saw two players sent off, including captain Safuwan Baharudin.

Kuching City FC has etched their name in history by securing a spot in the Malaysia Cup final for the very first time, following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Selangor FC in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Negeri Stadium. With the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw, The Cats displayed exceptional discipline to withstand a relentless barrage of attacks from the visitors, spearheaded by key players Faisal Halim and Mukhairi Ajmal.

As Selangor struggled to break the deadlock, the home side seized the moment, with Petrus Shitembi delivering a moment of magic in the 30th minute. A powerful strike from outside the penalty box found its mark, beating goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz and igniting the cheers of thousands of spectators in the stadium.

Stunned by this goal, Selangor intensified their pressure in the second half. However, their momentum was severely disrupted when their captain, Safuwan Baharudin, was shown a red card in the 52nd minute. A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review confirmed that he had denied a clear scoring opportunity.

Further misfortune befell the Red Giants as Mukhairi Ajmal was also sent off eleven minutes later following a rash tackle, forcing Selangor to play with nine men. Kuching City fully capitalized on this numerical advantage, maintaining composure and controlling the game until the final whistle, thus booking their place in the final with an aggregate score of 2-1.

This triumph not only marks a historic achievement for the club from Bumi Kenyalang but also solidifies their reputation as a formidable new contender in the domestic football landscape. Conversely, Selangor must now set aside their Cup final aspirations and shift their focus to the remaining league fixtures as they compete for the league's runner-up position.





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