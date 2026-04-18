Kuching City FC Makes History, Reaches First Malaysia Cup Final After Defeating Selangor FC

Kuching City FC has secured their maiden appearance in the Malaysia Cup final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Selangor FC in the second leg of their semi-final tie. Petrus Shitembi's stunning strike proved to be the difference, and the team navigated significant challenges, including red cards for Selangor's captain and another key player, to seal the aggregate win and etch their name in the club's history.

Kuching City FC has etched their name in history by reaching the Malaysia Cup final for the very first time, defeating Selangor FC 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Negeri Stadium.

Entering the second leg with a 1-1 draw from the first match, The Cats displayed exceptional discipline, weathering relentless waves of attacks from the visitors, spearheaded by Faisal Halim and Mukhairi Ajmal.

Despite Selangor's persistent efforts to break the deadlock, it was the home side who seized the spotlight in the 30th minute with a moment of brilliance from Petrus Shitembi. His powerful strike from outside the penalty area sailed past goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz, igniting jubilation among the thousands of spectators in the stadium.

Stung by the goal, Selangor intensified their pressure in the second half. However, their momentum was severely disrupted when their captain, Safuwan Baharudin, received a red card in the 52nd minute. A VAR review confirmed that he had denied a clear scoring opportunity.

Further misfortune befell the Red Giants when Mukhairi Ajmal was also sent off 11 minutes later for a harsh tackle, forcing Selangor to play with nine men.

Kuching City capitalized fully on this numerical advantage, maintaining their composure and controlling the game until the final whistle, securing their spot in the final with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

This triumph not only marks a historic achievement for the club from Sarawak but also solidifies their reputation as a formidable new contender in the domestic football scene. Meanwhile, Selangor must now set aside their cup aspirations and shift their focus to the remaining league fixtures in their pursuit of the league's runner-up position





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