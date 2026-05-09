Kuantan: Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Consents to Lead the Mahkota Borneo Expedition

The Mahkota Borneo Expedition, scheduled to take place from May 11 to 13, involves Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, who has consented to lead it. The expedition involves a meeting with Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, a climb of Mount Kinabalu, and the presence of officers from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces and close aides from the Royal Malaysia Police.

KUANTAN: Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to lead the Mahkota Borneo Expedition scheduled to take place from May 11 to 13.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya said Tengku Hassanal is expected to arrive at Kota Kinabalu International Airport at about 1pm on Monday (May 11) before holding a meeting with Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman to exchange ideas and views. Through the expedition, His Royal Highness will also climb Mount Kinabalu the following day (May 12), accompanied by officers and personnel from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces (Paskau) as well as close aides from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The Mahkota Borneo Expedition also reflects the spirit of leadership, physical endurance, and high discipline consistently instilled by His Royal Highness among the younger generation and the nation's security forces, and is seen as capable of strengthening ties and strategic cooperation between the states of Pahang and Sabah, while fostering the spirit of unity and patriotism among Malaysians





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Leadership Malaysia Pahang Sabah Mahkota Borneo Expedition Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Mount Kinabalu Strategic Cooperation Leadership Physical Endurance Unity And Patriotism

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