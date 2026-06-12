Kuantan Arts Festival (KuArts) 2026 Offers Weekend of Creative Events

The Kuantan Arts Festival, or KuArts, is underway for the weekend, showcasing local east coast artists through film, music, theater, visual art, projection mapping, and a bazaar. Highlights include the Pasar Sera marketplace, filamen's projection mapping, the "soft soft sands" exhibition, a short film screening "Sometimes Feels Like Summer," and musical performances by regional bands.

The Kuantan Arts Festival , known as KuArts, has commenced for the weekend, offering a diverse array of creative events across the city. The festival highlights the talents of local artists and creative teams from the east coast of Malaysia through various mediums including film screening s, musical and theater performances, visual art exhibitions, projection mapping , and a bustling bazaar.

While the full programme is extensive, several standout events have been singled out for visitors to consider. One of the central attractions is Pasar Sera, a beloved creative marketplace running throughout the weekend from 2pm to 11pm. Originating from humble beginnings at Sera Villa, it has evolved into a vibrant bazaar featuring a mix of passionate home-based makers and established brands, offering unique finds for attendees.

Another highlight is the projection mapping display by the Kuala Lumpur-based digital art collective filamen. Founded in 2016, filamen specialises in transforming buildings into immersive installations and provides a platform for emerging artists at the intersection of art and technology. Their IMMERSIOx show will be held at Blok56 on Jalan Teluk Sisek on June 13 and 14 at 11am.

The visual art exhibition "soft soft sands," curated by Low Pey Sien, gathers artists from Kuantan and the broader east coast to explore the act of observing a place closely. The exhibition spans multiple venues including Hock Bee Building, Belatuk Social on Jalan Besar, and Barn House on Jalan Teluk Sisek, running from June 12 to July 12. A guided tour is scheduled during KuArts at 5pm.

A short film screening titled "Sometimes Feels Like Summer," presented by House Your Film Collective, delves into Malaysian identity, memory, and notions of home. Directed by independent filmmaker Ikram Haizammuri, the film follows Alia, a sheltered young woman, and Jaie, whose identity is tied to cigarettes and motorcycles. Their intersection reveals themes of risk and routine. The screening occurs at Studio Belatuk on June 14 and is open for bookings.

Musical performances feature several east coast favorites such as The Impatient Sisters, Yeast, Reverbs & Echoes, and the husband-wife duo Satwo, alongside Petaling Jaya-based rock band Bruh. The festival also includes workshops, talks, and theater performances. For comprehensive details, the public can visit the official KuArts website at https://www.kuartsfestival.com/ or follow @kuarts.festival on Instagram. Updates are also shared via TRP's social media platforms.

Overall, KuArts serves as a significant cultural platform for Kuantan and the east coast, fostering artistic expression and community engagement. It transforms various urban spaces into hubs of creativity, encouraging both locals and visitors to explore and appreciate the region's artistic landscape. The festival's diverse programming ensures there is something for everyone, from casual browsers to dedicated art enthusiasts, making it a noteworthy event in Malaysia's cultural calendar





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Kuantan Arts Festival Kuarts Malaysia East Coast Pasar Sera Filamen Projection Mapping Soft Soft Sands Film Screening Music Bazaar Cultural Events

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