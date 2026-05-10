Kuala Terengganu: Single Mother Loses RM60,500 in Love Scam Syndicate

A single mother in Kuala Terengganu lost RM60,500 after being duped by a love scam syndicate. The victim, in her late 30s, met a male suspect on TikTok and continued chatting on WhatsApp. The suspect asked her to transfer RM500 for hotel expenses, which she did. However, a few days later, the suspect asked her to lend him RM60,000, which she did, taking out a personal loan and transferring her savings. The victim realized she had been scammed after attempts to contact the suspect failed. She lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

A single mother in Kuala Terengganu lost RM60 ,500 after being duped by a love scam syndicate . The victim, in her late 30s, met a male suspect on TikTok and continued chatting on WhatsApp.

The suspect asked her to transfer RM500 for hotel expenses, which she did. However, a few days later, the suspect asked her to lend him RM60,000, which she did, taking out a personal loan and transferring her savings. The victim realized she had been scammed after attempts to contact the suspect failed. She lodged a police report and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code





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Love Scam Syndicate Kuala Terengganu Single Mother Duped Love Scam RM60 500

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