Kuala Lumpur's May Events: Music Festivals, Art Fairs, and Cultural Celebrations

A comprehensive guide to the exciting events happening in Kuala Lumpur this May, including music festivals, art exhibitions, cultural showcases, and family-friendly activities.

Kuala Lumpur is buzzing with a diverse range of events this weekend and throughout May, offering something for everyone. Music lovers can head to the Metalverse Rock Festival on May 1st at Mega Star Arena KL, featuring international headliners like The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Blessthefall, A Skylit Drive, and Of Mice & Men.

Simultaneously, Rapid KL is launching a Mechamato Robot Hunting stamp rally, offering a chance to redeem a MechaTrain for collectors. For those with a taste for mixology, KL Cocktail Week kicks off on May 2nd at Sentul Depot, promising a showcase of over 30 top brands and bars, masterclasses, and lively entertainment.

Bukit Bintang will be transformed into a dance floor with the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, continuing until May 2nd, featuring both local and international artists like Dolla and De Fam. The Exchange TRX will host the Arts & Music Festival 2026 from May 1st to 3rd, offering a vibrant mix of booths, workshops, performances, and food.

Art enthusiasts can also explore the Postcard Show at Michael Chuah Gallery and the KL Illustration Fair 2026 at GMBB, both running from May 1st to 3rd, showcasing works from Malaysian and Singaporean artists. Beyond the weekend, GMBB continues to host compelling exhibitions.

'Whispering Pixels,' running until May 31st, focuses on digital literacy for senior citizens, aiming to bridge generational gaps through technology. 'Balai Gema Hikayat,' also until May 31st, celebrates Malaysia's living heritage with displays of Mak Yong, Mek Mulung, and Wayang Kulit traditions, alongside a music video featuring Aisha Retno and Akar Seni Malaysia. These events collectively demonstrate Kuala Lumpur's thriving arts and entertainment scene, providing a wealth of opportunities for cultural engagement and enjoyment throughout May.

Don't forget to share your experiences on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads





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Kuala Lumpur Events Music Festival Art Exhibition KL Cocktail Week Mechamato GMBB

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