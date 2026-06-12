Kuala Lumpur Police to Deploy More Traffic Officers to Schools

Kuala Lumpur police will deploy more traffic officers to 122 public and private secondary schools across the city to ensure students comply with traffic regulations and reduce the risk of accidents.

Kuala Lumpur police will deploy more traffic officers to 122 public and private secondary schools across the city to ensure students comply with traffic regulations and reduce the risk of accidents.

The officers will also help ease traffic flow and conduct regular inspections of motorcycles used by students. They will also check driving licences to ensure students who ride motorcycles possess valid licences. The police chief Fadil Marsus said that the students must understand the difference between right and wrong and that obeying traffic rules will help them respect other laws and cultivate a culture of responsible and courteous road use.

The efforts are aimed at having a positive impact and building a better society in the future. Fadil also said that officers from the narcotics division will be deployed in schools to conduct urine tests on students identified for screening. In the first five months of this year, 41 students were arrested for reckless driving, lower than the 58 arrests recorded during the same period last year.

Speeding, using mobile phones while driving, running red lights, dangerous overtaking, and failing to comply with traffic regulations were among the most common offences. The police chief also urged students to act as road safety ambassadors by setting a good example and avoiding dangerous activities such as illegal street racing.

The launch of the traffic awareness programme was held at SMK Alam Damai in Kuala Lumpur and it is hoped that the programme will have a positive impact on the students and the community





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Kuala Lumpur Police Traffic Regulations Road Safety Traffic Awareness Programme Reckless Driving

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