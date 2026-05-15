Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Ringgit Depreciated Against US Dollar Amid Fed Support

The Malaysian ringgit depreciated against the US dollar today, closing mostly higher after Bank Negara Malaysia reported a 5.4% economic growth in Q1 2026. The local note was lower amid continued support for the greenback on expectations that the US Federal Reserve would maintain its restrictive monetary stance.

The ringgit closed mostly higher after Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) reported a 5.4% economic growth in Q1 2026, above the 5.3% advance estimate. However, the local note was lower against the US dollar today amid continued support for the greenback on expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would maintain its restrictive monetary stance.

At 6pm, the ringgit depreciated to 3.9515/3.9580 against the greenback from 3.9300/3.9330 at Thursday’s close. Earlier today, BNM reported that Malaysia’s economy expanded by 5.4%, with household spending remaining resilient amid favourable labour market conditions and continued policy support. The report also said investment activity was sustained by machinery and equipment spending, structures investment and the implementation of multi-year projects. The central bank said private consumption expanded by 4.7% in Q1 2026, while private investment grew 7.8%.

Net exports surged 13.5% amid steady export growth and a faster moderation in imports. Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said strong US retail sales growth of 4.9% year-on-year in April suggests that the Fed is likely to maintain its restrictive stance this year, providing support for the US dollar.

"Meanwhile, the recent meeting between US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping appeared cordial, suggesting that trade relations between the two countries remain fairly conducive for now," he told Bernama. At the close, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies. It appreciated against the British pound to 5.2749/5.2835 from 5.3094/5.3135, and rose against the euro to 4.5948/4.6024 from 4.6009/4.6044 at Thursday’s close.

However, it slid against the Japanese yen to 2.4927/2.4968 from 2.4886/2.4907 previously. The local currency traded mostly lower against its regional peers. It rose against the Thai baht to 12.0989/12.1247 from 12.1506/12.1652, but eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0871/3.0927 from 3.0867/3.0893, shed against the Indonesian rupiah to 224.5/225.0 from 224.1/224.4 and was lower against the Philippine peso at 6.40/6.41 from 6.37/6.38





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bank Negara Malaysia US Dollar US Federal Reserve Malaysian Ringgit Economic Growth Household Spending Labour Market Conditions Policy Support Investment Activity Machinery And Equipment Spending Structures Investment Multi-Year Projects Private Consumption Private Investment Net Exports US Retail Sales Growth Trade Relations Recent Meeting US President Donald Trump Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPRM wajar siasat penyusutan kolam takungan Kuala LumpurSiasatan menyeluruh perlu dilaksanakan ekoran isu kapasiti kolam takungan banjir di ibu negara yang dikatakan menyusut sehingga kira-kira 70 peratus selepas sebahagian tanah dipindahkan kepada pemaju sejak 2015.

Read more »

Kuala Lumpur High Court Acquits Former Polytechnian of Cannabis Trafficking ChargeA former polytechnic student in Kuala Lumpur has been acquitted of a charge of trafficking in more than 3kg of cannabis by a High Court judge. The judge found the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused and noted inconsistencies in the testimony of a key prosecution witness.

Read more »

Konsert Peterpan bakal gegarkan Kuala Lumpur Julai iniKonsert Peterpan bakal gegarkan Kuala Lumpur Julai ini

Read more »

Kuala Lumpur: Razali Idris Withdraws Appeal, Accepts RM2,000 FineDatuk Razali Idris, a Kijal state assemblyman, has withdrawn his appeal against the Sessions Court's decision to impose a RM2,000 fine after being found guilty of making inflammatory statements during a speech. The prosecution did not object to the withdrawal of the appeal, and Razali has already paid the fine.

Read more »